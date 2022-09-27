Read full article on original website
Healthline
What's the Difference Between Arthritis and Sciatica?
Two common causes of back pain are arthritis and sciatica. While both affect the spine and back, they’re not the result of the same issue, and there are different treatments and outlooks for these conditions. Back pain can come in many forms. It may feel like a sudden, sharp...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
How to Get Relief From Arthritis Joint Pain
If you have arthritis, joint pain relief is an important part of your treatment and management plan. Many treatment options are available, including arthritis medication, topical treatments, injections, and more. This article discusses joint pain causes and arthritis treatments that you may want to explore. Causes of Joint Pain. The...
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Sciatica?
Most people experience flare-ups when the sciatic nerve is compressed or pinched. Aging, obesity, physical work, and prolonged sitting can contribute.
MedicalXpress
Bladder issues common for women of all ages
For many women, especially those who have had children, leakage of urine is a common complaint. So, too, is an urgency to use the bathroom. These conditions are among the most common pelvic floor issues affecting women, according to Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers, a Mayo Clinic urogynecologist. Pelvic floor disorders vary, but they are more common than most people might think.
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
verywellhealth.com
Turf Toe vs. Gout: How to Tell the Difference
Turf toe and gout are painful conditions. They can cause pain and swelling of the big toe and make walking difficult. While the two conditions cause similar symptoms, they have different causes and treatments. This article covers turf toe and gout's differences, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. What Is...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
verywellhealth.com
Can Foot Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Certain types of foot pain can be associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can be a symptom of undiagnosed diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are conditions in which blood sugar levels cannot be controlled without medication and/or lifestyle measures. This article discusses how diabetes can...
Do supplements help hair growth?
New products promoting hair growth, or preventing hair loss, are driving a booming market — but do supplements help hair growth?
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms & Causes of Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence)
You are reading: Non urinary control in women | Symptoms & Causes of Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence) What are the symptoms of bladder control problems?. What else causes bladder control problems in women?. What else causes bladder control problems in men?. What are the symptoms of bladder control problems?
Healthline
Total Hip Arthroplasty: Procedure, Recovery, and More
Different conditions can affect your hips over time, from arthritis to a sudden fall. Doctors usually recommend medication, physical therapy, or lifestyle adaptations as first-line therapies. However, total hip arthroplasty may be warranted if:. the function of the joint and the cartilage lining have deteriorated. you’re experiencing significant pain and...
verywellhealth.com
Bulging Veins (Varicose Veins)
If you notice bulging veins, especially on your legs, you probably have varicose veins. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins near the surface of the skin. Spider veins are more subtle varicose veins that resemble a spider’s webs. Not everyone who has these conditions will have bulging veins, but...
verywellhealth.com
What You Need to Know About Calcifications (Calcium Deposits)
Calcium is an essential and abundant mineral in your body. It mainly is found in your bones and teeth and keeps these structures strong. Calcium also helps your muscles, nerves, and blood vessels function properly. However, when calcium builds up in soft tissues, where it isn't supposed to be, it...
Scrubs Magazine
The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery
Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
