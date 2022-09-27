Read full article on original website
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago is...
Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Marlins (64-91) begin a 4-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (83-72) on Thursday at American Family Field at 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Brewers lead 2-1 The Marlins aren’t playing...
How to Watch the Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers - MLB (9/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
In a continued battle for last place in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers meet the Kansas City Royals in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday. The Tigers were able to close that gap for fourth place in the division thanks to some timely hitting in the series opener on Tuesday. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second frame, before going up by three in the fourth. However, Detroit roared back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run base knock from Harold Castro, inevitably sending the game into extra innings. In the 10th, Castro was able to drive in Ryan Kreidler to give the Tigers a 4-3 walk-off victory, giving the club their fourth-straight win.
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven’t looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals clinched the division title Tuesday night by beating the Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas. “With the guys that we have and the veteran leadership, we knew that as soon as we smelled some blood right there and we took that lead, we knew we could run away with it,” Mikolas said.
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 28
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 28 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: September...
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
