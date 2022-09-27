ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Milwaukee, WI
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Milwaukee, WI
MLive

How to Watch the Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers - MLB (9/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview

In a continued battle for last place in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers meet the Kansas City Royals in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday. The Tigers were able to close that gap for fourth place in the division thanks to some timely hitting in the series opener on Tuesday. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second frame, before going up by three in the fourth. However, Detroit roared back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run base knock from Harold Castro, inevitably sending the game into extra innings. In the 10th, Castro was able to drive in Ryan Kreidler to give the Tigers a 4-3 walk-off victory, giving the club their fourth-straight win.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven’t looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals clinched the division title Tuesday night by beating the Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas. “With the guys that we have and the veteran leadership, we knew that as soon as we smelled some blood right there and we took that lead, we knew we could run away with it,” Mikolas said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
