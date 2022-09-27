In a continued battle for last place in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers meet the Kansas City Royals in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday. The Tigers were able to close that gap for fourth place in the division thanks to some timely hitting in the series opener on Tuesday. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second frame, before going up by three in the fourth. However, Detroit roared back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run base knock from Harold Castro, inevitably sending the game into extra innings. In the 10th, Castro was able to drive in Ryan Kreidler to give the Tigers a 4-3 walk-off victory, giving the club their fourth-straight win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO