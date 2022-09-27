ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
TAMPA, FL
osceolahsnews.com

Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas

Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL

