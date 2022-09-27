Read full article on original website
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Tuesday night Hurricane Ian track shifts even further south, away from Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm force winds could arrive in the Bay area as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
fox13news.com
Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
995qyk.com
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'
TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
osceolahsnews.com
Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas
Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
fox13news.com
Watch storm chasers try to stand in 150mph winds in Southwest Florida
Video from Joel Franco shows storm chasers and weather reporters on the street in Punta Gorda as the storm blew through. At one point, a quick-moving tree branch trips up meteorologist Jim Cantore. Courtesy Storyful.
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian set to make landfall along Florida Wednesday evening
Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen says Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 storm at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, should make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening. The storm will likely intensify before making landfall.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian downgrades to tropical storm as it batters Florida with storm surge, flooding
TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13's newscast is being simulcast on the following radio stations: Hot 101.5, 97x (101.5 HD2), and 102.5 The Bone with occasional coverage. Hurricane Ian continues to weaken and is now a tropical storm as it continues to move across the Florida peninsula, bringing storm surge, winds and flooding.
