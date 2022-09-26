Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons
TONIGHT: It’s going to be a little cooler tonight with temps dropping to the 60s by 8pm, 50s by midnight and upper 40s close to sunrise. A few spots up north could see temps as low as the upper 30s. Clear and dry with a light northeasterly wind. FRIDAY:...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Another warm-up on the way?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity. However, it looks...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine and dry weather into Thursday
THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out chilly Thursday, mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Through the morning, we’ll warm up quickly. But with a north breeze during the day, temperatures only reach the lower 70s by midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We maintain sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday afternoon....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extra pleasant Thursday
TONIGHT: Clear, calm & cool tonight with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph. High temps hit 83°F Wednesday afternoon and will drop to the 70s quickly. Temps lower to the 60s 8pm through midnight and down to the 50s after that. Northwest and central Arkansas will be cooler in the 40s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A reinforcing shot of cool, dry air into mid-week
WEDNESDAY MORNING: It’ll be another cool, dry start to your Wednesday with clear skies. Temperatures will warm up during the morning with sunshine. But we’ll only reach the lower to mid-70s by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: With a breezy northeast wind between 10 and 15 mph, temperatures only reach...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine and warmth today, cooler mid-week
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: By noon, we’ll reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine will continue to heat temperatures into the afternoon, but only into the mid-80s with low humidity. TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, allowing temperatures to fall quickly. By daybreak Wednesday morning, temperatures will be...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Arkansas storm tracker shares story about Hurricane Ian
A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a category four hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida with continued sun for Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast September 28, 2022
High pressure is keeping the end of September and beginning of October dry in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile a Category 4 storm (now weakening) hits Florida.
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Northeast Arkansas organization preparing as Hurricane Ian approaches
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is getting ready to help once Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. The organization had already sent people down to the state as the storm moves closer. Executive Director Lori Arnold said Florida is a spot many in the Natural...
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
AAA: Arkansas state average gas prices drop again, price per gallon not affected by Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas drivers can expect lower gas prices at the pump this week after last week’s slight climb. The statewide gas price average in Arkansas on Thursday is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This average total cost is 2 cents less from a week ago. While the state may […]
