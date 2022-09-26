ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Another warm-up on the way?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity. However, it looks...
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine and dry weather into Thursday

THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out chilly Thursday, mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Through the morning, we’ll warm up quickly. But with a north breeze during the day, temperatures only reach the lower 70s by midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We maintain sunny skies and breezy conditions Thursday afternoon....
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extra pleasant Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear, calm & cool tonight with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph. High temps hit 83°F Wednesday afternoon and will drop to the 70s quickly. Temps lower to the 60s 8pm through midnight and down to the 50s after that. Northwest and central Arkansas will be cooler in the 40s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
#The Arkansas Storm Team
fox16.com

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
TAMPA, FL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
fox16.com

Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
ENVIRONMENT

