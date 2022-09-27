ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

#Teenagers#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
Social Media
Society
Relationships
Parenting
Family Relationships
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newsweek

Mom Slammed for Banning Kids From Visiting Grandma to Escape 'Toxic' Home

A mother was criticized online after revealing that she banned her young daughter from staying with her grandmother after she gets yelled at. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Glittering_Sun_554, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received nearly 7,400 interactions including thousands of comments. The post can be found here.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Father Pressures Kids to Call New Wife 'Mom'

How should children react to welcoming a new stepparent?. As if experiencing the divorce of two parents wasn’t hard enough, for many children things can get even harder when one or both parents start dating again and possibly get remarried. That can be difficult territory to navigate.
Boomer Magazine

Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home

A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
KIDS
childrensnational.org

Why doctors ask to speak to teen patients alone

Since the day your child was born, you’ve been with them in the doctor’s exam room for everything from well visits to broken bones. But when your child enters adolescence, their doctor will probably ask you to leave the room so they can speak to your teen alone. Given all your involvement with their healthcare over the years, this moment may come as a shock to you. However, giving your teen time to speak to their doctor alone might be one of the best things you can do for their health.
KIDS
Scary Mommy

At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise

There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
KIDS
momcollective.com

Getting To The Other Side of Postpartum Anxiety

I’ve always been a positive, glass half full kind of girl. That’s why when Postpartum Anxiety (PPA) struck me for a second time, I was bummed beyond belief. Where did my happiness go when my beautiful newborn daughter was staring me straight in the eyes looking for love back? Why couldn’t I feel a thing when I had everything I had always wanted? Why couldn’t I muster a smile when someone called or texted that they wanted to swing by to meet the baby?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Parade

What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important

Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
FESTIVAL

