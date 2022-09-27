Read full article on original website
For Some Top Colleges ‘Rural Students’ Are Coming into Focus
On a March morning a little over four years ago, Clayton Land rushed into his high school to share the news with his favorite teacher, Mr. Sayre. Clayton had just been accepted into Yale University. Beaming with excitement, Mr. Sayre sent out an email to all of the faculty and...
Augmented Reality in Rural Schools and Communities
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. The lack of...
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Rural Employment Down 1% Since Pandemic; Metro Employment Climbs
Rural America still isn’t back. Nearly six out of 10 (58.4%) rural counties had fewer jobs this July than in July of 2019, before anyone had heard of Covid-19. Rural counties would have to add more than 210,000 jobs just to get back to where employment was three years ago.
How Can Journalists Engage Communities More Divided than Ever?
In rural communities divided by polarizing issues like health crises and politics, what does it mean for the relationship between journalists and their readers? While a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found 65% of nearly 12,000 journalists thought the media performed well in accurately “covering the most important stories of the day,” only 35% of the public agreed.
Alpha Omega Honor Society inducts ten CSM Nursing students
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the induction of 10 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in their nursing courses without repeating the courses. They completed a scholarly project […]
Texas State University Program Will Mentor Black and Latina Women in Ag
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Texas State University a grant to mentor underrepresented students in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences degrees and careers within the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) community. The three year, $100,000 program will focus specifically on Black and Latina women,...
A Thursday Night Class that Resonated for a Lifetime
Editor’s Note: Sociologist Helen Matthews Lewis died September 4, 2022. She has been called the “Grandmother of Appalachian Studies.” This essay is by Jack Wright, who was among the students to take one of Lewis’ early Appalachian studies courses. As a Wise native and veteran of...
Rural Communities Lose 10% of Their Pharmacies in the Last Two Decades
Rural America is losing pharmacies, especially independently owned drug stores that are mainstays of rural communities. Challenged by slow payments, decreasing reimbursements from insurance companies and Medicare, and growing competition, nearly 600 independent rural pharmacies have closed since 2003, a study from the RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis at the University of Iowa found. During the same period, the number of franchise pharmacies fell by about 70, while chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens grew by about 90 stores.
Generation COVID: Record Numbers of Youth Opt Out of College, Work
Teens coming of age in the pandemic era are shunning college in record numbers. Many aren't working, either. The future looks rough.
Radically Rural: How Investing in Branding Is Helping Rural Communities Come Out on Top
Rural places across America are trying to define their special sauce, what makes them a community after having all normalcy stripped away during the pandemic. “They understand that how people regard their place is more important than ever,” said Ed Barlow, senior vice president at North Star Place Branding + Marketing.
Heinz Award Honors Indigenous Woman Serving Native Communities
Cornelius will receive the Heinz Award for the Economy, an unrestricted cash award of $250,000, for her work with financial resources and Native American communities. “Upon looking at the past recipients, I feel very, very honored to hold this award with individuals that have greatly changed society,” she said in an interview with the Daily Yonder. “I feel totally humbled with this, completely honored, but I am very, very proud.”
Helen M. Lewis (1924-2022) — Scholar, Activist, and Rural Ally
Editor’s Note: Helen Lewis, a towering figure in the fields of Appalachian studies and scholar activism, died Sunday at the age of 97. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, while on the faculty of Clinch Valley College in Wise, Virginia (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise), she pioneered new courses that opened mountain students’ eyes to their history, culture, and pressing social issues like the environmental cost of strip mining. She later joined the Highlander Research and Education Center, where she developed techniques for communities to conduct their own solutions-oriented research on local social and civic issues. Her areas of scholarship and activism included environmental justice, community development, empowerment of women, and community health. Throughout her career, she served as an official and unofficial adviser to countless individuals and organizations, including the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder.
Rural Counties with the Most Population Loss Voted the Most Democratic in 2020
In the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote in only 10% of the nation's rural counties. There was a certain type of rural county where Biden doubled that rate of victory. Unfortunately for Democrats, it was rural counties that are losing the most population. From 2010...
UniSA’s new degree program to bolster midwifery workforce and support rural communities
Expectant mothers in South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula and northern regions will benefit from greater access to specialist midwifery care, as the University of South Australia introduces the Bachelor of Midwifery at its Whyalla campus from 2023. The new offering will significantly bolster the regional midwifery workforce, providing much-needed local...
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
Lincoln Land Community College to receive $5 million grant from federal government
Lincoln Land Community College will receive a $5 million grant from the federal government to assist in updating and renovating campus facilities. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that its Economic Development Administration would be providing the grant to the school in order to help with the continued development of the school's workforce development initiatives. The school also received $540,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday to help with the development of...
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
4 Best Practices for Improving Digital Learning Instruction in Your School Community
Imagine this scenario: An office at the state or district level distributes a lengthy instructional guide to school-level educators and leaders. The resource is chock-full of sound, research-backed advice for effective teaching and learning with digital devices. The only problem? The resource goes unread by practitioners, who have a million...
