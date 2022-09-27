Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Yardbarker
Champions League giants make initial contact over Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham
Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.
Pogba claims Juventus fans are better than Man Utd’s and reveals he stayed in touch with Max Allegri at Old Trafford
PAUL POGBA has hailed Juventus fans as better than Manchester United's and revealed he stayed in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while he was at Old Trafford. The Frenchman, 29, rejoined Juve in the summer on a free transfer after a six-year spell at United. And Pogba says he's happy to...
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
Antonio Conte laughs off 'disrespectful' Juventus links
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has discussed reports linking him with a return to Juventus.
Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty
Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Soccer-Premier League resumes with derby double
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North London derbies are always feisty encounters but Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra incentive with top spot in the Premier League at stake.
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’
MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
