ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Tammy Abraham
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Corriere#Arsenal#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’

MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy