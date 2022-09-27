Read full article on original website
Cobb County weather, Thursday, September 29: fire danger prior to the incoming rains
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday September 29, with rains from the hurricane heading our way tomorrow. The expected high is around 74 degrees. We are under a high fire danger warning, despite the incoming rains and despite the forecast humidity of over...
The dry before the storm: High fire danger statement issued for Cobb due to strong winds
Despite the approaching rains from Hurricane Ian, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warns of high danger of fire in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia. The high fire danger is due to dry fuel conditions and high winds that are expected...
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
COVID in Cobb County, September 28, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
Sankofa Festival previews the Before Slavery museum which will be coming to Cobb’s Cumberland area next year
The Before Slavery museum hosted the Sankofa Festival Sunday at Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna, where they presented a portion of the upcoming museum. An Ashanti princess donned in kente cloth guided visitors to a replica of a West African village. Once there, she explained that her native language was Twi,...
Chalk art + craft beer = Marietta’s Chalktoberfest
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the return of its Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival, Chalktoberfest, to be held on October 8-9, 2022 on Marietta Square. The announcement on the City of Marietta website described the festivities as follows:. Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to...
Cobb commissioners to hold work session on housing availability in the county
Cobb County government issued a news advisory announcing that a Cobb Board of Commissioners work session will be held tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday September 27, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the availability and affordability of housing in the county. The meeting will be livestreamed (see the link in the news release).
Program Palooza highlights the programs of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation
The City of Kennesaw announced another Program Palooza, an event where visitors get to explore the various programs offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below:. Kennesaw, GA (September 27, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation...
Former Cobb County student facing third discipline hearing after winning state appeal
A former Campbell High School student, who completed his GED and is pursuing a career in HVAC repair, is now facing a third disciplinary hearing, despite no longer being a student in Cobb County School District. The student, referred to as N.G., is being represented by the Southern Poverty Law...
Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church
The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following press release announcing a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church. Marietta, Ga. September 26, 2022 – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is holding a free “Walk Together, Children” chorus concert featuring the GSO Chorus and the Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers on Oct 8 at Zion Baptist Church.
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone to perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone will perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre on Saturday, October 1 at 8pm. According to a profile on her website, “Over the course of Malone’s career, she’s performed with artists from Gregg Allman to Ellen Degeneres, John Mayer to the Atlanta Symphony, Indigo Girls to Luther Dickinson, released more than a dozen records and went indie when it still took guts.”
Kennesaw State University School of Dance awarded membership in National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD)
Kennesaw State University reports that its School of Dance has been approved for accreditation and associate membership in the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD). The article announcing the approval on the KSU website describes the NASD and its accreditation program as follows:. Founded in 1981, the National Association...
