Cobb County, GA

County
Fulton County, GA
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County, September 28, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Chalk art + craft beer = Marietta’s Chalktoberfest

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the return of its Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival, Chalktoberfest, to be held on October 8-9, 2022 on Marietta Square. The announcement on the City of Marietta website described the festivities as follows:. Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Program Palooza highlights the programs of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation

The City of Kennesaw announced another Program Palooza, an event where visitors get to explore the various programs offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Details are in the press release we’ve reprinted below:. Kennesaw, GA (September 27, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation...
KENNESAW, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following press release announcing a free concert at Marietta’s historic Zion Baptist Church. Marietta, Ga. September 26, 2022 – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is holding a free “Walk Together, Children” chorus concert featuring the GSO Chorus and the Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers on Oct 8 at Zion Baptist Church.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone to perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre

Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone will perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre on Saturday, October 1 at 8pm. According to a profile on her website, “Over the course of Malone’s career, she’s performed with artists from Gregg Allman to Ellen Degeneres, John Mayer to the Atlanta Symphony, Indigo Girls to Luther Dickinson, released more than a dozen records and went indie when it still took guts.”
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw State University School of Dance awarded membership in National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD)

Kennesaw State University reports that its School of Dance has been approved for accreditation and associate membership in the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD). The article announcing the approval on the KSU website describes the NASD and its accreditation program as follows:. Founded in 1981, the National Association...
KENNESAW, GA

