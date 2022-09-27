ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
WWLP 22News

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
City
Washington, PA
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole joined Aaron Judge in historic night for Yankees

The New York Yankees enjoyed an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with some historic accomplishments. Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris’ American League record. Gerrit Cole also tied a franchise record. Cole tied Ron Guidry on the top of the Yankees’ single-season strikeout...
BRONX, NY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live on September 27

On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Lance Mccullers
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy