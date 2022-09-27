Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land one major star as they plan to play in the deep end of MLB free agency this winter.
WWLP 22News
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Gerrit Cole joined Aaron Judge in historic night for Yankees
The New York Yankees enjoyed an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with some historic accomplishments. Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris’ American League record. Gerrit Cole also tied a franchise record. Cole tied Ron Guidry on the top of the Yankees’ single-season strikeout...
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which...
What on Earth Is the Deal With the Latest New Era Phillies Cap?
New Era released a line of State Park-themed hats as part of their MLB Remote Collection, and the Phillies cap is already drawing criticism online.
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League on Wednesday night with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Phillies to Hold "Stay Ready Camp" at Citizens Bank Park
As the minor league season ends, various Philadelphia Phillies' players will participate in a camp at Citizens Bank Park.
