Everywhere Radio: Tim Lampkin
Tim Lampkin has over a decade of community development and entrepreneurship experience. He previously managed the racial equity program for the Mississippi Humanities Council, which won the National 2018 Schwartz prize. He also worked for Southern Bancorp Community Partners to implement multimillion-dollar community initiatives and has advised rural entrepreneurs in several counties. Whitney and Tim discuss his return to Mississippi more than a decade ago, closing the racial wealth gap, and the powerful benefits of ownership.
Radically Rural: How Investing in Branding Is Helping Rural Communities Come Out on Top
Rural places across America are trying to define their special sauce, what makes them a community after having all normalcy stripped away during the pandemic. “They understand that how people regard their place is more important than ever,” said Ed Barlow, senior vice president at North Star Place Branding + Marketing.
Analysis: Native American Communities in Nevada Suffer from Aging Plumbing, Have Limited Access to Clean Water
According to a new study, Native American communities in Nevada lack access to the same plumbing facilities as their non-Native counterparts. The study, “Assessing the effect of extreme heat on workforce health in the Southwestern USA,” by The Desert Research Institute and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities was recently published in “International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology.”
Heinz Award Honors Indigenous Woman Serving Native Communities
Cornelius will receive the Heinz Award for the Economy, an unrestricted cash award of $250,000, for her work with financial resources and Native American communities. “Upon looking at the past recipients, I feel very, very honored to hold this award with individuals that have greatly changed society,” she said in an interview with the Daily Yonder. “I feel totally humbled with this, completely honored, but I am very, very proud.”
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story drew from outdated information and omitted actions taken by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. aimed at transitioning toward renewable sources of energy. We have updated the story to reflect Tri-State’s efforts. The Daily Yonder regrets the errors. With aging infrastructure,...
Q&A: How Public Banks Can Keep Revenue Local and Support Small Communities
A public bank is a financial institution that is managed by the government in the public interest, which is unlike many of the big banks in the United States that are owned by private investors. Just one public bank exists in the entire country – the Bank of North Dakota – but efforts in other states are growing to pass legislation that would establish public banks to keep state and municipal revenues close to home and reinvested in local communities.
A Delicate Balance – Marrying Recreation and Preservation in Iowa
Over the last two decades, many of America’s public lands and waters have experienced a significant increase in visitation. Outdoor gear that’s lighter and more comfortable, smartphones with GPS and Instagram, remote work and migration to rural “recreation counties” have all played a role. But the...
Glacier’s Red Buses Offer History and Sustainability
They are as ubiquitous as the beautiful scenery and views seen in Glacier National Park. The red buses that take people throughout Glacier National Park in Montana have a storied history. The buses have been in service for more than 100 years, starting with their creation by Roe Emery and Walter White, a vice president of the Cleveland-based White Motor Company, which built the red buses.
West Virginia, Kentucky Officials Repeatedly Ignored Plans to Prepare for Catastrophic Floods. Residents Are Paying the Price
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found...
Hope on the Horizon for Rural Residents Facing Broadband Issues
This story was originally published by Wisconsin Farmers Union. When Lauren and Caleb Langworthy saw a crew of workers digging and laying high-speed internet cable just up the road from their Dunn County farm one mid-July morning, they were ecstatic. Since purchasing their 153-acre property in 2012, the couple had...
The Electric Vehicle Boom Could Bring Lithium Mines Back to North Carolina
This story was originally published by Grist. In the Piedmont region of North Carolina, about 50 miles east of the Blue Ridge mountains, a thin, 25 mile-long belt of ore stretches north from the southern state line. The strip, called the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, contains the country’s largest hard rock deposit of lithium.
‘Pain and Hurt’ over LGBTQ Issues Pushed Teacher of the Year from Small-Town Classroom
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
Accidental Rancher: The Mantra of the Plains
The dirt and grass smell like baking bread and the whole world feels like an oven. We’ve reached the part of summer that tends to be pretty unpleasant on the plains, but it’s ok–if the heat doesn’t make us at least a little miserable, we will dread winter too much.
Commentary: Kentucky Flood Victims Can’t Afford the Wait to Rebuild Their American Dream
With last week’s adjournment of the Kentucky General Assembly’s special session, many of us in eastern Kentucky took a pause from mucking out our waterlogged homes and sorting through lifetimes of mud-soaked personal belongings to see if the recovery aid we so urgently need would finally be approved. We were hopeful that the scenes of devastation and earnest pleas for disaster assistance from thousands of displaced residents would be answered with swift action to rebuild our families’ homes. In a flood response budget of almost $213 million, surely our neighbors’ days of sleeping in tents or huddling in the moldy, skeletal remains of flood-collapsed houses would soon be coming to an end.
