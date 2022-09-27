Read full article on original website
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Champions League giants make initial contact over Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham
Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
Chelsea in running to sign star who’ll be available on a free transfer in 2023
Chelsea are reportedly in the running to seal the transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. Fabrizio Romano recently stated in his CaughtOffside column that the Blues had an interest in Skriniar in the summer but made Wesley Fofana their priority for this summer. He added that his current understanding...
Chelsea joins race for Jude Bellingham amid Real Madrid, Liverpool interest
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest young properties in world football right now and there are numerous European giants eyeing his services for a potential big-money move next summer. On Wednesday, Chelsea became the latest club to show interest in the Englishman, who looks set to be a starter for the Three Lions in Qatar.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
'Difficult'- Taylor Harwood-Bellis Comments On Manchester City's Manuel Akanji Signing
Despite being one of the most highly rated young players at the club, it's hard to see how Taylor Harwood-Bellis will fit into Manchester City's squad upon the end of his loan deal with Championship club Burnley. It would have been hard enough for the 20-year-old to force his way...
Women's Super League: Where To Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against West Ham United, for the UK and the USA.
Man City to offer Bernardo Silva contract extension with Pep Guardiola desperate to repel £80m Barcelona transfer
MANCHESTER CITY are planning talks with Bernardo Silva over his long-term plans amid fresh interest from Barcelona. The Portuguese ace has made no secret of his wish to move closer to his homeland over the past couple of years. And City would like to know where they stand as they...
Liverpool told to buy ‘nightmare’ winger who would be near impossible to stop
Liverpool have been advised to consider Ousmane Dembele as a potential future transfer in light of the Frenchman’s renewed form for Barcelona. With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Reds could possibly negotiate a bargain fee for the 25-year-old attacker in the next summer window, should they so choose.
Arsenal and Liverpool 'join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks'... with the trio's American owners 'looking to Brazil, Portugal and Belgium to start expanding their football portfolio'
Arsenal and Liverpool's owners have reportedly joined Chelsea's Todd Boehly in looking to establish a 'multi-club network' much like the one created by Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. It comes weeks after Chelsea's co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a 'multi-club modal' and is understood to have...
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid have confidence in the fact they could sign Jude Bellingham this summer.
