Analysis: Native American Communities in Nevada Suffer from Aging Plumbing, Have Limited Access to Clean Water
According to a new study, Native American communities in Nevada lack access to the same plumbing facilities as their non-Native counterparts. The study, “Assessing the effect of extreme heat on workforce health in the Southwestern USA,” by The Desert Research Institute and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities was recently published in “International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology.”
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story drew from outdated information and omitted actions taken by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. aimed at transitioning toward renewable sources of energy. We have updated the story to reflect Tri-State’s efforts. The Daily Yonder regrets the errors. With aging infrastructure,...
Commentary: The Power of Kindness
Maine state Senator Chloe Maxmin (D-District 13) delivered the keynote address to the Radically Rural summit in Keene, New Hampshire, September 21. The following excerpt from Maxmin’s address discusses the loss of kindness in local politics, which she says is fomented purposefully by national polarization. The speech covers Maxmin’s experience running successfully for a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2018 and a seat in the state Senate in 2020. Maxmin and Canyon Woodward are authors of Dirt Road Revival (which Skylar Baker-Jordan reviewed for the Daily Yonder). Olivia Weeks also interviewed Maxmin for the Yonder’s Path Finders newsletter (subscribe here).
Q&A: How Public Banks Can Keep Revenue Local and Support Small Communities
A public bank is a financial institution that is managed by the government in the public interest, which is unlike many of the big banks in the United States that are owned by private investors. Just one public bank exists in the entire country – the Bank of North Dakota – but efforts in other states are growing to pass legislation that would establish public banks to keep state and municipal revenues close to home and reinvested in local communities.
A Delicate Balance – Marrying Recreation and Preservation in Iowa
Over the last two decades, many of America’s public lands and waters have experienced a significant increase in visitation. Outdoor gear that’s lighter and more comfortable, smartphones with GPS and Instagram, remote work and migration to rural “recreation counties” have all played a role. But the...
Heinz Award Honors Indigenous Woman Serving Native Communities
Cornelius will receive the Heinz Award for the Economy, an unrestricted cash award of $250,000, for her work with financial resources and Native American communities. “Upon looking at the past recipients, I feel very, very honored to hold this award with individuals that have greatly changed society,” she said in an interview with the Daily Yonder. “I feel totally humbled with this, completely honored, but I am very, very proud.”
Glacier’s Red Buses Offer History and Sustainability
They are as ubiquitous as the beautiful scenery and views seen in Glacier National Park. The red buses that take people throughout Glacier National Park in Montana have a storied history. The buses have been in service for more than 100 years, starting with their creation by Roe Emery and Walter White, a vice president of the Cleveland-based White Motor Company, which built the red buses.
Southwest Virginia Leads with State’s Highest Incarceration Rates
This story was originally published by Cardinal News. Many of the state’s least populous counties, including Buchanan, Brunswick, Lee and Dickenson, have among the highest incarceration rates in the commonwealth, according to a new study using statewide data published in July. While some of the state’s largest cities, such...
Hope on the Horizon for Rural Residents Facing Broadband Issues
This story was originally published by Wisconsin Farmers Union. When Lauren and Caleb Langworthy saw a crew of workers digging and laying high-speed internet cable just up the road from their Dunn County farm one mid-July morning, they were ecstatic. Since purchasing their 153-acre property in 2012, the couple had...
New Broadband Maps are Coming. Will Agriculture Be Left Behind Again?
Broadband continues to be a hot topic for rural America. The recently-passed Infrastructure Act included more than $42 billion to address the “digital divide” between rural and urban areas. But how do we know what areas need this investment?. For decades, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been...
The Electric Vehicle Boom Could Bring Lithium Mines Back to North Carolina
This story was originally published by Grist. In the Piedmont region of North Carolina, about 50 miles east of the Blue Ridge mountains, a thin, 25 mile-long belt of ore stretches north from the southern state line. The strip, called the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, contains the country’s largest hard rock deposit of lithium.
Wildfire Maps Underscore Risks — and Costs — of Climate Change
This story was originally published by Pew Stateline. Jennie Peters vividly remembers what it was like to evacuate with three children from a wildfire as fierce winds blew embers through the river canyon near her home two years ago. “When we left, I could see the burning embers coming over...
‘Pain and Hurt’ over LGBTQ Issues Pushed Teacher of the Year from Small-Town Classroom
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
Accidental Rancher: The Mantra of the Plains
The dirt and grass smell like baking bread and the whole world feels like an oven. We’ve reached the part of summer that tends to be pretty unpleasant on the plains, but it’s ok–if the heat doesn’t make us at least a little miserable, we will dread winter too much.
Commentary: Kentucky Flood Victims Can’t Afford the Wait to Rebuild Their American Dream
With last week’s adjournment of the Kentucky General Assembly’s special session, many of us in eastern Kentucky took a pause from mucking out our waterlogged homes and sorting through lifetimes of mud-soaked personal belongings to see if the recovery aid we so urgently need would finally be approved. We were hopeful that the scenes of devastation and earnest pleas for disaster assistance from thousands of displaced residents would be answered with swift action to rebuild our families’ homes. In a flood response budget of almost $213 million, surely our neighbors’ days of sleeping in tents or huddling in the moldy, skeletal remains of flood-collapsed houses would soon be coming to an end.
