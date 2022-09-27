ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Daily Yonder

Analysis: Native American Communities in Nevada Suffer from Aging Plumbing, Have Limited Access to Clean Water

According to a new study, Native American communities in Nevada lack access to the same plumbing facilities as their non-Native counterparts. The study, “Assessing the effect of extreme heat on workforce health in the Southwestern USA,” by The Desert Research Institute and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities was recently published in “International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology.”
NEVADA STATE
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: The Power of Kindness

Maine state Senator Chloe Maxmin (D-District 13) delivered the keynote address to the Radically Rural summit in Keene, New Hampshire, September 21. The following excerpt from Maxmin’s address discusses the loss of kindness in local politics, which she says is fomented purposefully by national polarization. The speech covers Maxmin’s experience running successfully for a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2018 and a seat in the state Senate in 2020. Maxmin and Canyon Woodward are authors of Dirt Road Revival (which Skylar Baker-Jordan reviewed for the Daily Yonder). Olivia Weeks also interviewed Maxmin for the Yonder’s Path Finders newsletter (subscribe here).
MAINE STATE
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: How Public Banks Can Keep Revenue Local and Support Small Communities

A public bank is a financial institution that is managed by the government in the public interest, which is unlike many of the big banks in the United States that are owned by private investors. Just one public bank exists in the entire country – the Bank of North Dakota – but efforts in other states are growing to pass legislation that would establish public banks to keep state and municipal revenues close to home and reinvested in local communities.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Daily Yonder

Heinz Award Honors Indigenous Woman Serving Native Communities

Cornelius will receive the Heinz Award for the Economy, an unrestricted cash award of $250,000, for her work with financial resources and Native American communities. “Upon looking at the past recipients, I feel very, very honored to hold this award with individuals that have greatly changed society,” she said in an interview with the Daily Yonder. “I feel totally humbled with this, completely honored, but I am very, very proud.”
ECONOMY
The Daily Yonder

Glacier’s Red Buses Offer History and Sustainability

They are as ubiquitous as the beautiful scenery and views seen in Glacier National Park. The red buses that take people throughout Glacier National Park in Montana have a storied history. The buses have been in service for more than 100 years, starting with their creation by Roe Emery and Walter White, a vice president of the Cleveland-based White Motor Company, which built the red buses.
TRAFFIC
The Daily Yonder

Accidental Rancher: The Mantra of the Plains

The dirt and grass smell like baking bread and the whole world feels like an oven. We’ve reached the part of summer that tends to be pretty unpleasant on the plains, but it’s ok–if the heat doesn’t make us at least a little miserable, we will dread winter too much.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Kentucky Flood Victims Can’t Afford the Wait to Rebuild Their American Dream

With last week’s adjournment of the Kentucky General Assembly’s special session, many of us in eastern Kentucky took a pause from mucking out our waterlogged homes and sorting through lifetimes of mud-soaked personal belongings to see if the recovery aid we so urgently need would finally be approved. We were hopeful that the scenes of devastation and earnest pleas for disaster assistance from thousands of displaced residents would be answered with swift action to rebuild our families’ homes. In a flood response budget of almost $213 million, surely our neighbors’ days of sleeping in tents or huddling in the moldy, skeletal remains of flood-collapsed houses would soon be coming to an end.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

