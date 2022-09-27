Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Orange Watch: Eliminate FCS opponents from the Syracuse football schedule
Item: As No. 25 Syracuse (4-0) gets set to host FCS member Wagner (0-3) Saturday afternoon in the Dome (5:00 p.m. ET / ACCNX or ESPN+), it’s worth noting that SU is 16-0 all-time in meetings against either NCAA IA or FCS classification foes, in what’s known as a “buy game” or “guarantee game.” The purpose of scheduling these games is simple; the mutual benefit of the won/loss record for Syracuse and the financial windfall for the opposition.
orangefizz.net
Syracuse’s Hopes for College Gameday are Now Gone
The exhilarating start to the season has stirred dreams of ESPN’s College Gameday making its first ever appearance at Syracuse. The Orange have come close to hosting of the sport’s most visible and popular show, but it’s never quite come to fruition. The 4-0 record combined with a gimme win over Wagner this weekend will mean a ranked SU squad looking at two tasty matchups against elite conference foes coming up. Could this be the year, finally?
ACC sets tipoff times and TV networks for Syracuse basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Wednesday, providing fans with a complete look at tipoff times and television networks for almost every game this coming season. The Syracuse Orange will appear on ESPN at least three and possibly five times. The Orange will...
orangefizz.net
Same ‘Ol Story: The Cuse Gone Fishing on Four Star Recruit Thomas Sorber
It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
sujuiceonline.com
Carney: ‘A lot to be proud of’ after 4-0 start for Syracuse football
When Syracuse kicked off its season against Louisville on Sept. 3, the question on the minds of most people is whether or not the Orange could get to a bowl game. In nearly every preseason projection, the Orange was either at six wins, or five wins, or 5.5 depending on what publication you were reading.
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
orangefizz.net
Why is Syracuse Continuing to Strike Out in 2023 Recruiting?
It’s the end of September and Syracuse still does not have a recruit on the board in the upcoming recruiting cycle. It’s not for a lack of trying, as the Orange are pushing hard for guys and coming up empty. But, at this time last season SU had three guys on board. Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, and Peter Carey had already pledged their services with Maliq Brown and Chris Bunch doing so in October. It’s a whole new game one year later.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse's Jesse Edwards returns to 100% for senior year
Syracuse University was rolling to their fourth straight win at Boston College on Feb. 8, 2022, when it lost their star center for the rest of the season. “It really hurt, not just the hand," Jesse Edwards said. "It really was a tough moment because like you said, everyone was in a good flow."
Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
tmpresale.com
Syracuse Orange Football vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Footballs show in Syracuse, NY Oct 29th, 2022 – presale code
WiseGuys has the latest most current Syracuse Orange Football vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football presale password 😉. This is your best chance to order Syracuse Orange Football vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football show tickets ahead of they go on sale. This could very well be your best chance...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
waer.org
Syracuse's Dig Once approach on roads tackles Butternut/Grant and West Genesee St.
Cooler temperatures mean road construction season is coming to a close across Central New York in the next few weeks. WAER News checked in with the City of Syracuse to see where things stand after a busy season of repairing roads and other infrastructure. That includes what's underneath the road...
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Cornell Daily Sun
LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment
At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
