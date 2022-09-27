ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: Eliminate FCS opponents from the Syracuse football schedule

Item: As No. 25 Syracuse (4-0) gets set to host FCS member Wagner (0-3) Saturday afternoon in the Dome (5:00 p.m. ET / ACCNX or ESPN+), it’s worth noting that SU is 16-0 all-time in meetings against either NCAA IA or FCS classification foes, in what’s known as a “buy game” or “guarantee game.” The purpose of scheduling these games is simple; the mutual benefit of the won/loss record for Syracuse and the financial windfall for the opposition.
orangefizz.net

Syracuse’s Hopes for College Gameday are Now Gone

The exhilarating start to the season has stirred dreams of ESPN’s College Gameday making its first ever appearance at Syracuse. The Orange have come close to hosting of the sport’s most visible and popular show, but it’s never quite come to fruition. The 4-0 record combined with a gimme win over Wagner this weekend will mean a ranked SU squad looking at two tasty matchups against elite conference foes coming up. Could this be the year, finally?
orangefizz.net

Same ‘Ol Story: The Cuse Gone Fishing on Four Star Recruit Thomas Sorber

It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
sujuiceonline.com

Carney: ‘A lot to be proud of’ after 4-0 start for Syracuse football

When Syracuse kicked off its season against Louisville on Sept. 3, the question on the minds of most people is whether or not the Orange could get to a bowl game. In nearly every preseason projection, the Orange was either at six wins, or five wins, or 5.5 depending on what publication you were reading.
orangefizz.net

Why is Syracuse Continuing to Strike Out in 2023 Recruiting?

It’s the end of September and Syracuse still does not have a recruit on the board in the upcoming recruiting cycle. It’s not for a lack of trying, as the Orange are pushing hard for guys and coming up empty. But, at this time last season SU had three guys on board. Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland, and Peter Carey had already pledged their services with Maliq Brown and Chris Bunch doing so in October. It’s a whole new game one year later.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse's Jesse Edwards returns to 100% for senior year

Syracuse University was rolling to their fourth straight win at Boston College on Feb. 8, 2022, when it lost their star center for the rest of the season. “It really hurt, not just the hand," Jesse Edwards said. "It really was a tough moment because like you said, everyone was in a good flow."
Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Cornell Daily Sun

LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment

At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
ITHACA, NY

