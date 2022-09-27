Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murphy calls deadly Wildwood car rally an ‘awful tragedy,’ says officials will review what happened
In his first public comments on the deadly event, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday it’s an “awful tragedy” that two people died and two others were injured during a pop-up car rally that caused chaos in Wildwood this past weekend. The governor also said officials will examine...
N.J. man, 34, killed at Wildwood H2oi car rally remembered as kind and hardworking
Timothy Ogden and his fiancé Sarah Farmer were driving back to their hotel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a long day at the Wildwoods Irish Festival. The couple attended the annual festival every year, enjoying the food and music along the Jersey Shore, said Ogden’s aunt, Stephanie Ogden.
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
Wildwood officials say they didn’t foresee how bad fatal H2oi car rally would get
The mayor and police chief of Wildwood said there was no way the city could have prepared for how out of control the deadly H2oi pop-up car rally would get. The rally, which took over the streets in Wildwood last weekend, resulted in the deaths of two people, and left two others with serious injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
Identities of 2 Killed During H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ, Released
The identities of two people killed during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend have been released. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity when he crashed into a Honda Civic and then two pedestrians near Burk and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood around 9:30 Saturday night.
ocscanner.news
WILDWOOD: PROSECUTOR AND CAPE MAY CHIEF OF POLICE ISSUE STATEMENTS ON POP UP H2Oi
Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland released the following statement:. “I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured. Their lives will be forever changed. Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following 2 Lifeguard Deaths, NJ Beach Patrols Flagged For Violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
At least 2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, mayor says
At least two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
987thecoast.com
Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event
Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
Cape May, NJ, Police Looking for a Champion With Unique Tattoos
The Cape May Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft. Luckily, as has been the case lately, the surveillance cameras in this establishment are pretty good, and clear pictures have been provided. Not to mention, the suspect has some unique tattoos, which were...
Driver who slammed into family in golf cart during Wildwood H2oi car rally faces assault charges
A Linden man has been charged after driving into a golf cart and seriously injuring one person during the deadly H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood over the weekend, court records show. Eryk R. Wnek, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto after striking a golf cart occupied...
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and the shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Philly man admits to ring that trafficked cocaine to Atlantic County from Puerto Rico
A manager for a drug-trafficking ring that purchased more than 100 kilograms of cocaine in Puerto Rico and shipped it to Atlantic County and other areas pleaded guilty in Camden Federal Court. Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to a charge of...
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0