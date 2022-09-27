ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Government
Wildwood, NJ
Cars
City
Wildwood, NJ
94.3 The Point

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Identities of 2 Killed During H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ, Released

The identities of two people killed during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend have been released. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity when he crashed into a Honda Civic and then two pedestrians near Burk and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood around 9:30 Saturday night.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Posse#Mayor#Philadelphia#Politics Local#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event

Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy