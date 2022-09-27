ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’

MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Tottenham set to sign a favourite of Antonio Conte for €35m next summer

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski’s deal permanent at the end of the season after an impressive loan spell with the club so far. The winger joined Antonio Conte’s side in January on an 18-month loan deal and according to Fabrizio Romano, the London club have no doubts about making that move a permanent one.
