Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Pogba claims Juventus fans are better than Man Utd’s and reveals he stayed in touch with Max Allegri at Old Trafford
PAUL POGBA has hailed Juventus fans as better than Manchester United's and revealed he stayed in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while he was at Old Trafford. The Frenchman, 29, rejoined Juve in the summer on a free transfer after a six-year spell at United. And Pogba says he's happy to...
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Christian Eriksen ran the show against France & United fans are all saying the same thing
What a signing the former Spurs player Christian Eriksen has been for Manchester United since joining in the summer on a free! Denmark overcame France on Sunday night in the Nations League and Eriksen was central to that with his superb passing in the centre of midfield. United fans are...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’
MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
Soccer-Premier League resumes with derby double
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North London derbies are always feisty encounters but Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra incentive with top spot in the Premier League at stake.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘DIDN’T reject’ Al-Hilal transfer as Saudi chief reveals why mega-money move from Man Utd fell through
CRISTIANO RONALDO "didn't reject" a summer transfer to Al-Hilal, according to the club's president. And he revealed the two parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed. But Fahad ben Nafel insisted it was not Ronaldo who pulled the plug. Instead, he claimed a...
Tottenham set to sign a favourite of Antonio Conte for €35m next summer
Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski’s deal permanent at the end of the season after an impressive loan spell with the club so far. The winger joined Antonio Conte’s side in January on an 18-month loan deal and according to Fabrizio Romano, the London club have no doubts about making that move a permanent one.
Tottenham ‘to complete £31m Dejan Kulusevski transfer in summer whether they qualify for Champions League or not’
TOTTENHAM will "no doubt" sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal at the end of the season, reports suggest. Kulusevski joined Spurs in January following an 18-month loan deal with Juventus and has since shone bright in north London. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte's side will offer...
