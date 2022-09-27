Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’
MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
Erling Haaland 'snubbed Man United after devising his own points-based system last summer... which saw Man City top the Norwegian's list ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG'
Erling Haaland chose to move to Manchester City this summer after the Premier League champions topped his own personal points-based system, according to reports. Haaland and his father Alfie reportedly devised their own criteria to determine which club the Norwegian superstar should sign for this summer, and seven teams were in contention by the end of February.
Pogba claims Juventus fans are better than Man Utd’s and reveals he stayed in touch with Max Allegri at Old Trafford
PAUL POGBA has hailed Juventus fans as better than Manchester United's and revealed he stayed in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while he was at Old Trafford. The Frenchman, 29, rejoined Juve in the summer on a free transfer after a six-year spell at United. And Pogba says he's happy to...
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns
Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI. It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Man United keep 23-year-old attacker top of transfer shortlist
Despite failing to agree a transfer during the summer transfer window, according to recent reports, Manchester United have not given up on signing PSV attacker Cody Gakpo. That’s according to a recent report from Forbes, who claims the Dutch winger remains a top target for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.
Christian Eriksen ran the show against France & United fans are all saying the same thing
What a signing the former Spurs player Christian Eriksen has been for Manchester United since joining in the summer on a free! Denmark overcame France on Sunday night in the Nations League and Eriksen was central to that with his superb passing in the centre of midfield. United fans are...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘DIDN’T reject’ Al-Hilal transfer as Saudi chief reveals why mega-money move from Man Utd fell through
CRISTIANO RONALDO "didn't reject" a summer transfer to Al-Hilal, according to the club's president. And he revealed the two parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed. But Fahad ben Nafel insisted it was not Ronaldo who pulled the plug. Instead, he claimed a...
Liverpool told to buy ‘nightmare’ winger who would be near impossible to stop
Liverpool have been advised to consider Ousmane Dembele as a potential future transfer in light of the Frenchman’s renewed form for Barcelona. With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Reds could possibly negotiate a bargain fee for the 25-year-old attacker in the next summer window, should they so choose.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
