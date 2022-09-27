Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Sonia Elizabeth Moyer
Sonia Elizabeth Moyer passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old. She was a native of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and worked as a Borough Secretary for Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Sonia has lived in Rutherford County for the past ten years. In 2012 we moved...
OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton
Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax. Geri is survived by her husband of...
OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins
Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, she was 73 years old. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Raymond and Annie Viola Richardson Holder. Linda was also preceded in death by her husband Richard Jenkins and...
OBITUARY: Gary Thomas Grisham
Gary Thomas Grisham of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 67 years old. He was a native of Fort Campbell KY and was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham, brothers, James Ray Grisham, and Roy Stacey Grisham.
OBITUARY: Joyce Marie Appleton
Joyce Marie Appleton of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, she was 65 years old. She was a native of Alton, IL and was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Clayton, and Juanita Balangee Clayton; brother, William Clayton; daughter; Cassandra. Mrs. Appleton was a Christian...
20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day
September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Honest Coffee Roasters. 230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN.
Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition
Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the 38th Juried Biennial Exhibition of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. The exhibit will be open to the public from October 10 until November 18. “This impressive undertaking to form a statewide watercolor organization has grown into five regions across the...
OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead
Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022. Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve). He is preceded in death by his father,...
Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble
Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country. In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. This event will include a discussion, Q&A, photo op, and live book signing. You can call the store to reserve your book for the event at 615-377-9979. You can also purchase the book online here.
Ribbon Cutting: Connection Home Lending in Murfreesboro
Connection Home Lending held its grand opening and ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. #1 in Murfreesboro. 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. #1. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 900-5898.
Ribbon Cutting: Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro
Restore Hyper Wellness held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1775 in Murfreesboro. Decrease inflammation, optimize your sleep, boost energy, and defy the signs of aging. No matter what your do more goal, Restore Hyper Wellness Murfreesboro is here to support you every step of the way.
MTSU Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni
Alumni Association will recognize recipients at Homecoming Oct. 14-15 Middle Tennessee State University is again recognizing outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community. From 1960 to present, the MTSU Alumni Association has recognized accomplished alumni with the association’s...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle...
In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th, just one day before The Judds induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died at the age...
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
Smyrna Top Gun Night Run Raises Money for Memorial Maintenance
Three years ago, the Town of Smyrna began the Top Gun 6K Night Run as a fundraiser for the care and upkeep of the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Park. The memorial honors Kuss, whose airplane crashed during a Blue Angels practice for the Great Smyrna Air Show. After this horrible accident, the town embraced Kuss, his family and the Blue Angels. This memorial is the result.
Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Local chef Alex Belew shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Chef Alex Belew and fellow contestant Brett Binninger-Schwartz are hosting a watch party for the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere on Thursday, September 29th. The event will take place at the Downtown Corner Pub at 151 Fifth Ave. N. in Nashville from 6 to 8:30pm.
MPD Officer’s Act of Kindness Gains National Attention
In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees
One of the biggest award shows in the city is scheduled for Oct. 24 to honor Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and city legends. Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has announced its new inductees to be welcomed into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame. The individuals will be formally honored at the 2022 NEXT Awards on Oct. 24, taking place inside the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year’s class includes:
