In the 608: Local cancer survivors biking to raise awareness for bone marrow transplants

COLUMBUS, Wis. – A group of cyclists is biking across the Midwest raising awareness and funds for Be The Match , a nonprofit organization that plays a role in every bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant in the United States.

Bob Falkenberg, a 13-year leukemia survivor, bone marrow transplant recipient and avid biker is leading the charge, along with seven other riders. One of those riders is Dr. Natalie Callander, a bone marrow transplant doctor at the University of Wisconsin. During the last leg of their ride , the team will be riding from Fond Du Lac to Madison.

On Tuesday, September 27, the riders will cross the finish line in Madison at t he University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center . Bob and his teammates would love to share their stories and why they chose to join this 10-day bike ride to save lives.

