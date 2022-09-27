ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Local cancer survivors biking to raise awareness for bone marrow transplants

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtmxM_0iBobY5F00

COLUMBUS, Wis. – A group of cyclists is biking across the Midwest raising awareness and funds for Be The Match , a nonprofit organization that plays a role in every bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant in the United States.

Bob Falkenberg, a 13-year leukemia survivor, bone marrow transplant recipient and avid biker is leading the charge, along with seven other riders. One of those riders is Dr. Natalie Callander, a bone marrow transplant doctor at the University of Wisconsin. During the last leg of their ride , the team will be riding from Fond Du Lac to Madison.

On Tuesday, September 27, the riders will cross the finish line in Madison at t he University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center . Bob and his teammates would love to share their stories and why they chose to join this 10-day bike ride to save lives.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lodi blood drive honors man who donated 108 gallons of blood

LODI, Wis. — Throughout his life, Brad Morter donated 108 gallons of blood. When he died unexpectedly, his family decided to honor his memory by paying it forward. The Brad Morter Memorial Blood Drive was first held last year, and it returned on Wednesday. The goal is to mirror Morter’s lifetime donation total by donating 108 units of blood. “Everybody...
LODI, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers adds $2.7 million to programs targeting domestic violence, homelessness

MADISON, Wis. — Local programs combatting domestic violence and homelessness got a boost Wednesday. Gov. Evers announced a $2.7 million dollar investment supporting the Sojourner Family Peace Center and expanding the Safe Shelter and Homelessness and State Shelter Subsidy grant programs. Sojourner operates and coordinates the Milwaukee County Domestic...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Columbus, WI
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Falkenberg
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday. RELATED: Medical examiner’s office identifies...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pollution stinks. Dane County says manure processing can help

MADISON, Wis. — Pollution stinks. So does cow manure. And Dane County officials say that unprocessed manure leads to pollution in local lakes. Between January and March, over half of the phosphorus runoff that goes into local waterways comes from manure sitting on frozen ground. Those chemicals lead to algae blooms and slime. For the Record: Examining the health and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Bone Marrow#Cancer Survivors#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Village Diaper Bank opens new facility, opportunities

MADISON, Wis. — The Village Diaper Bank began with a dream. Megan Sollenberger started a diaper fundraiser four years ago for Hurricane Harvey victims. To keep helping, she started giving away free diapers from her garage. It’s grown so much since. The bank cut the ribbon on a brand new facility Sunday, allowing them to give away more diapers and...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon

BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton-Cross Plains celebrates renovated Cardinal Academy, Early Learning Center

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District gave a sneak peek of the newly renovated Early Learning Center and Cardinal Academy on Monday. The improvements were part of construction projects approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. This project was completed last month. The district took the facility that used to house Clark Street Community School and transformed...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy