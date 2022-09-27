ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Can you pass the Heat's training camp conditioning test? An inside look at Miami's exhausting preseason routine

By Stephen Noh
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has made it known this is a redemption year for him after averaging just 12 points last season. He went as far as to labeling this season as a "A Revenge Tour." He also let it be known he wants a spot in the starting lineup.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Meyers Leonard
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Alexander
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada
Sporting News

Why NFL players are wearing flags on their helmets to promote 'International Diversity' during Week 4-5 games

The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Is Jaylen Waddle playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football

Jaylen Waddle has blossomed into one of the best fantasy WRs in the NFL thanks to his unique combination of big-play ability and high-reception totals. However, with a "questionable" designation hanging over his head prior to Week 4's Thursday Night Football showdown in Cincinnati, the young Dolphins' star is suddenly a worry for his fantasy owners. Knowing the latest injury updates on Waddle (and his QB) will be crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy