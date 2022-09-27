ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition

After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Man Utd Chelsea#Borussia Dortmund#Athletic#Reds#The Daily Express#Bellingham#Lfc#Bvb
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland 'snubbed Man United after devising his own points-based system last summer... which saw Man City top the Norwegian's list ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG'

Erling Haaland chose to move to Manchester City this summer after the Premier League champions topped his own personal points-based system, according to reports. Haaland and his father Alfie reportedly devised their own criteria to determine which club the Norwegian superstar should sign for this summer, and seven teams were in contention by the end of February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Man United keep 23-year-old attacker top of transfer shortlist

Despite failing to agree a transfer during the summer transfer window, according to recent reports, Manchester United have not given up on signing PSV attacker Cody Gakpo. That’s according to a recent report from Forbes, who claims the Dutch winger remains a top target for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star

Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy