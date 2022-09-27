Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris
Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”
With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Yardbarker
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games
Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Yardbarker
Juventus fans question Allegri’s credentials as Vlahovic and Kostic shine for Serbia
Max Allegri is struggling to prove he can still be a successful manager on his return to the bench since last year. Having left Juve in 2019 after winning five consecutive league titles, we expected him to return with fresh ideas to make his next team even better. Last year,...
Yardbarker
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites
It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain
MADRID (AP) — With his well-timed header across the area setting up a decisive goal, forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four tournament on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Karim Benzema insists he wants 'MORE' goals as he picks up three awards at Marca 2022 after netting 44 times last season... with the Real Madrid forward set to return from injury this week
Karim Benzema admitted he's desperate for 'more goals' after picking up three awards at Marca 2022. The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, picked up the LaLiga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Supporters' MVP Trophy at the Goya Theatre. Speaking after...
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
World Cup send-off versus Colombia not so friendly for Mexico, Tata Martino
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For 45 minutes it was nearly perfect. In that same time frame it all collapsed. All the good Mexico did in the first half against Colombia on Tuesday, arguably their best display of fútbol in a long time, was completely wiped as they conceded the two-goal lead and ended up losing 3-2 at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo
L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo. At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers...
