Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City in ‘Advanced Talks’ Over New Contract for ‘Sublime’ England International
Phil Foden, a player who ex-footballer turned pundit Micah Richards previously described as “sublime”, has risen to great importance in Pep Guardiola’s side and is now an integral part of the Manchester City squad. So Manchester City fans will no doubt be delighted to hear what Fabrizio...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten
After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns
Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI. It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.
Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty
Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.
Chelsea joins race for Jude Bellingham amid Real Madrid, Liverpool interest
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest young properties in world football right now and there are numerous European giants eyeing his services for a potential big-money move next summer. On Wednesday, Chelsea became the latest club to show interest in the Englishman, who looks set to be a starter for the Three Lions in Qatar.
Manchester derby can underline United’s growth under Ten Hag
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just two weeks into the season, Manchester City fans might have believed Pep Guardiola had pulled off his greatest act. Never mind four Premier League titles and 11 trophies in total since taking charge at the Etihad in 2016 — the latest crisis at rival Manchester United had his fingerprints all over it.
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Arsenal and Liverpool 'join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks'... with the trio's American owners 'looking to Brazil, Portugal and Belgium to start expanding their football portfolio'
Arsenal and Liverpool's owners have reportedly joined Chelsea's Todd Boehly in looking to establish a 'multi-club network' much like the one created by Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. It comes weeks after Chelsea's co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a 'multi-club modal' and is understood to have...
Major Link Soccer: Denmark and Hummel announce jersey protest
From Antonio Nusa to Mathys Tel, we pick 60 of the most talented players born in 2005 and you’ll definitely know one of them. Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football | Soccer | The Guardian. MLS. The average MLS franchise is worth $582...
MLS・
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup
Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic
It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus. Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
AC Milan and Inter's new £1BILLION stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats
The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
