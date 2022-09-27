ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
Arsenal and Liverpool 'join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks'... with the trio's American owners 'looking to Brazil, Portugal and Belgium to start expanding their football portfolio'

Arsenal and Liverpool's owners have reportedly joined Chelsea's Todd Boehly in looking to establish a 'multi-club network' much like the one created by Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. It comes weeks after Chelsea's co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a 'multi-club modal' and is understood to have...
Major Link Soccer: Denmark and Hummel announce jersey protest

From Antonio Nusa to Mathys Tel, we pick 60 of the most talented players born in 2005 and you’ll definitely know one of them. Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football | Soccer | The Guardian. MLS. The average MLS franchise is worth $582...
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup

Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic

It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus. Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
AC Milan and Inter's new £1BILLION stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats

The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
