Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Leandro Paredes bluntly reveals he has ‘no relationship’ with Kylian Mbappe amid PSG dressing-room tension
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN loanee Leandro Paredes revealed he has "no relationship" with Kylian Mbappe amid talks of tension at the club's dressing room. Paredes, 28, left PSG in the summer and joined Juventus on loan in a deal that includes a €22.6million (£20.2m) buy-out clause. The midfielder left the...
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”
With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Barcelona report: Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG – but won't return to Camp Nou
Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, but a return to his former club looks unlikely.
MLS・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid's Griezmann, Real's Asensio, Chelsea's Pulisic on Juventus' wishlist
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Asensio, Griezmann, Pulisic on...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better
Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways. Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri. The...
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Chelsea report: Two Blues youngsters in sights of Milan giants
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja have caught the eye of Inter and AC Milan.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim
The coach in question has explained how the situation ultimately soured his relationship with Spurs
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Comments / 0