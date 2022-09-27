ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
Yardbarker

Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”

With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Yardbarker

Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better

Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways. Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri. The...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
