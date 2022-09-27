ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
The Independent

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
The Independent

Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
Daily Mail

Jamie Vardy is pushing for a Leicester recall for Nottingham Forest clash on Monday night despite failing to score so far this season as pressure continues to mount on Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy is pushing for a recall to the Leicester team for Monday's huge derby against Nottingham Forest. Leicester's all-time top scorer of the Premier League era has yet to find the net this term and started each of the last two games on the bench, with Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho preferred.
PREMIER LEAGUE

