Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Maguire apologises for England ‘mistakes’ but Gareth Southgate vows to play him until it’s ‘untenable’
HARRY MAGUIRE has apologised for England "mistakes" after his latest gaffes last night. But Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with the error-prone defender until his position in the team becomes “untenable”. After the chaotic 3-3 draw, in which Maguire was at fault for Germany's first two goals,...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Harry Maguire’s Premier League stats are shockingly close to Virgil van Dijk’s despite Man Utd defender’s struggles
WHILE Virgil van Dijk is considered one of the best defenders in the world, Harry Maguire has been relegated to the bench by Erik ten Hag. But the two centre-backs are actually VERY similar when it comes down to the stats. Manchester United skipper Maguire has come under fire for...
Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss
The Liverpool star looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Trippier.
Yardbarker
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty
Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.
msn.com
Tottenham news: Todd Boehly's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan revealed amid injury update
Here are your latest football.london Tottenham headlines on Thursday, September 29. Todd Boehly and Chelsea's stance on Hugo Lloris transfer plan. Tottenham are in the process of making their long-term plan to replace Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in 2024. With that in mind, the Evening Standard have reported that...
Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him
Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
NFL・
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
MLS・
Fulham ace Mitrovic blitzes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s goals record and celebrates with a slice of pizza
FULHAM ace Aleksandar Mitrovic blitzed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's international goals record and celebrated his feat with a slice of pizza. The striker, 28, scored in Serbia's 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday. Mitrovic's second half strike put him on 50 international goals for his country. It's an impressive...
Jamie Vardy is pushing for a Leicester recall for Nottingham Forest clash on Monday night despite failing to score so far this season as pressure continues to mount on Brendan Rodgers
Jamie Vardy is pushing for a recall to the Leicester team for Monday's huge derby against Nottingham Forest. Leicester's all-time top scorer of the Premier League era has yet to find the net this term and started each of the last two games on the bench, with Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho preferred.
Tottenham report: Bayern Munich revive Harry Kane interest as contact is made
Tottenham captain Harry Kane was linked with the German giants over the summer and they remain interested.
Comments / 0