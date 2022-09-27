Mike Ballard

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

Dawn Mallabar – Selfie Superstar 9.29.22

Dawn Mallabar from Port Huron and the fam are decked out in 70’s gear and are going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
The Jenkins’ – Selfie Superstar 9.28.22

Korbin, Vivanna and Chelsea Jenkins from Port Huron had some fun in the park, and now they’re all Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit your picture HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through

As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
DETROIT, MI
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
Wrigley Center lofts now leasing

Work on the mixed-used Wrigley Center in Downtown Port Huron is beginning to wrap up. Larry Jones of Landmark Port Huron is inviting those interested in leasing one of the building’s 36 two-bedroom apartment units to take a tour. During a media tour Wednesday, Jones says lofts will range between $1400 to $2200 per month. All units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and are around 1400 square feet.
PORT HURON, MI

