Mike Ballard

wsaq.com
Dawn Mallabar – Selfie Superstar 9.29.22
Dawn Mallabar from Port Huron and the fam are decked out in 70’s gear and are going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
wsaq.com
The Jenkins’ – Selfie Superstar 9.28.22
Korbin, Vivanna and Chelsea Jenkins from Port Huron had some fun in the park, and now they’re all Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit your picture HERE!
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads. Maddox is Black with a light...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood
The Upright will serve craft cocktails and small plates in an intimate, cozy setting
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Detroit News
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
fox2detroit.com
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man missing since July. Henry Fields, 49, was last seen in the 15000 block of Indiana on July 17. Fields is known to frequent Southwest Detroit. He is 5 feet, 7-8 inches tall, and weighs 160-180 pounds. Fields has a...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
wsaq.com
Wrigley Center lofts now leasing
Work on the mixed-used Wrigley Center in Downtown Port Huron is beginning to wrap up. Larry Jones of Landmark Port Huron is inviting those interested in leasing one of the building’s 36 two-bedroom apartment units to take a tour. During a media tour Wednesday, Jones says lofts will range between $1400 to $2200 per month. All units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and are around 1400 square feet.
