Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Yardbarker

Report: Callum Hudson Speaks On Bayer Leverkusen Move And Chelsea Return

Callum Hudson-Odoi has all the potential in the world, and Chelsea will likely be hoping he hones in on that potential away in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are known for developing young talent, and Hudson-Odoi will be hoping his career is rejuvenated with Leverkusen. Chelsea will assess...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
BBC

Ajax 0-1 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores to send Arsenal through

Arsenal are through to the group stage of the Women's Champions League after Vivianne Miedema's goal gave them victory over Ajax. With the Gunners held to a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park in the first leg of the second-round qualifier, they had to win in Amsterdam to progress. Miedema fired...
lastwordonsports.com

Chelsea Ready to Rival Liverpool and Real Madrid in Chase for ‘Football Prodigy’

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
