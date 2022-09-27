Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

