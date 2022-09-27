Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton
Gordon has said that he "was never desperate to leave Everton" despite being a £60 million transfer target for Chelsea in the summer.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid reignite Haaland interest; Pulisic makes decision on Chelsea future
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo, Jan Oblak, Bernardo Silva & more.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
MLS・
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Yardbarker
Report: Callum Hudson Speaks On Bayer Leverkusen Move And Chelsea Return
Callum Hudson-Odoi has all the potential in the world, and Chelsea will likely be hoping he hones in on that potential away in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are known for developing young talent, and Hudson-Odoi will be hoping his career is rejuvenated with Leverkusen. Chelsea will assess...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten
After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
Yardbarker
Christian Eriksen ran the show against France & United fans are all saying the same thing
What a signing the former Spurs player Christian Eriksen has been for Manchester United since joining in the summer on a free! Denmark overcame France on Sunday night in the Nations League and Eriksen was central to that with his superb passing in the centre of midfield. United fans are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ajax 0-1 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores to send Arsenal through
Arsenal are through to the group stage of the Women's Champions League after Vivianne Miedema's goal gave them victory over Ajax. With the Gunners held to a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park in the first leg of the second-round qualifier, they had to win in Amsterdam to progress. Miedema fired...
Chelsea report: Two Blues youngsters in sights of Milan giants
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja have caught the eye of Inter and AC Milan.
'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim
The coach in question has explained how the situation ultimately soured his relationship with Spurs
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Ready to Rival Liverpool and Real Madrid in Chase for ‘Football Prodigy’
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.
Yardbarker
Watch: Anthony Gordon shows Chelsea what they missed out on with assist for Conor Gallagher
Anthony Gordon showed Chelsea what they missed out on after laying on an assist for their current player Conor Gallagher. Gordon was subject of heavy interest from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Everton rejected a £40m bid for the tricky winger.
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right. According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old. Berge moved to the...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Comments / 0