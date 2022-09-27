ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County

Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
Callum Mcgregor
Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
U.K.
Scotland
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Yardbarker

Pundit backs Tierney to be unstoppable if he can fix his fitness problems

Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney is a player that Arsenal will keep for the long-term, and he would be unstoppable when he can put his injury problems behind him. The left-back is one of Arsenal’s key players, and he was their main left-back before this season. His persistent injury...
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Yardbarker

Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
