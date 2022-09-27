Read full article on original website
Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton
Gordon has said that he "was never desperate to leave Everton" despite being a £60 million transfer target for Chelsea in the summer.
Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss
The Liverpool star looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Trippier.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
SkySports
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Yardbarker
“I want to finish my career at Liverpool” – Reds star hints at future plans
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stated that he hopes to finish his career at the club but has not ruled out another move. The Scotland international has been at the Merseyside club since 2017 in what has turned out to be one of the best bits of business the Reds have done during the Jurgen Klopp era.
Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is strongly rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to keep assistant manager Anthony Barry at the club.
Yardbarker
Liverpool told to buy ‘nightmare’ winger who would be near impossible to stop
Liverpool have been advised to consider Ousmane Dembele as a potential future transfer in light of the Frenchman’s renewed form for Barcelona. With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Reds could possibly negotiate a bargain fee for the 25-year-old attacker in the next summer window, should they so choose.
Yardbarker
Pundit backs Tierney to be unstoppable if he can fix his fitness problems
Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney is a player that Arsenal will keep for the long-term, and he would be unstoppable when he can put his injury problems behind him. The left-back is one of Arsenal’s key players, and he was their main left-back before this season. His persistent injury...
Arsenal and Tottenham combined XI ahead of North London derby with Saka and Kane but no room for Jesus
ARSENAL take on Tottenham in the North London derby this weekend in a surprise top-of-the-table clash. Spurs are just one point behind their table-topping neighbours so will take number one spot if they win, with Manchester City not playing until Sunday. But the Gunners have home advantage and have looked...
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Yardbarker
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA・
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
