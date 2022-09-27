Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
Harry Maguire’s Premier League stats are shockingly close to Virgil van Dijk’s despite Man Utd defender’s struggles
WHILE Virgil van Dijk is considered one of the best defenders in the world, Harry Maguire has been relegated to the bench by Erik ten Hag. But the two centre-backs are actually VERY similar when it comes down to the stats. Manchester United skipper Maguire has come under fire for...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss
The Liverpool star looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Trippier.
Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford
Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
The Liverpool defender was left out of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany on Monday with the World Cup looming.
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Arsenal and Man Utd in transfer blow as Barcelona make Ruben Neves top target to replace Sergio Busquets
BARCELONA want to sign Ruben Neves as a replacement for Sergio Busquets next summer, according to reports. The Barca stalwart, 34, is set to leave Catalonia for Inter Miami next summer after 15 years in his boyhood club's first-team. Barca chiefs see midfield as an area of weakness and are...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Bournemouth vs Brentford: The mid-table Cherries will try to make it four games unbeaten when they host the top-half Bees at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Draws with Wolves and Newcastle, bookending a victory over Nottingham Forest, and suddenly Bournemouth’s future isn’t looking...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Soccer-Premier League resumes with derby double
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North London derbies are always feisty encounters but Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra incentive with top spot in the Premier League at stake.
Yardbarker
Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals
As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals. Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.
msn.com
Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante: Chelsea injury news and updates ahead of Crystal Palace trip
Unforeseen circumstances have somewhat blighted Graham Potter's first weeks in charge at Chelsea, however, their 28-day wait for a Premier League match has provided the former Brighton boss with invaluable time on the training ground to familiarise himself with the Blues' new-look squad. Furthermore, the absence of fixtures allowed unfit...
Yardbarker
Christian Eriksen ran the show against France & United fans are all saying the same thing
What a signing the former Spurs player Christian Eriksen has been for Manchester United since joining in the summer on a free! Denmark overcame France on Sunday night in the Nations League and Eriksen was central to that with his superb passing in the centre of midfield. United fans are...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire and England’s key questions ahead of World Cup
England have played their final game before November’s World Cup and before Gareth Southgate names his squad in October.He can choose 26 players and will, though he said: “I don’t think it’s an ideal number.”And, as his choices for the 1-0 defeat to Italy and the 3-3 draw with Germany show, many of them will be automatic picks for him, providing they are fit.It leaves other questions for him to answer when turning a list of perhaps 35 candidates into his final 26.What is the goalkeeping pecking order?Monday may have been a fine night for Aaron Ramsdale. Nick Pope had...
Yardbarker
Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star
Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
