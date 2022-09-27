ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree

Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
Leandro Paredes
Manuel Locatelli
Arthur Melo
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
