Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree
Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Leandro Paredes bluntly reveals he has ‘no relationship’ with Kylian Mbappe amid PSG dressing-room tension
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN loanee Leandro Paredes revealed he has "no relationship" with Kylian Mbappe amid talks of tension at the club's dressing room. Paredes, 28, left PSG in the summer and joined Juventus on loan in a deal that includes a €22.6million (£20.2m) buy-out clause. The midfielder left the...
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Chelsea report: Two Blues youngsters in sights of Milan giants
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja have caught the eye of Inter and AC Milan.
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
