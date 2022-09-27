ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Izzo
Person
Leandro Paredes
Yardbarker

Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”

With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Fake News#Turin#Argentine
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better

Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways. Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri. The...
SOCCER
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy