Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Leandro Paredes bluntly reveals he has ‘no relationship’ with Kylian Mbappe amid PSG dressing-room tension
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN loanee Leandro Paredes revealed he has "no relationship" with Kylian Mbappe amid talks of tension at the club's dressing room. Paredes, 28, left PSG in the summer and joined Juventus on loan in a deal that includes a €22.6million (£20.2m) buy-out clause. The midfielder left the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”
With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Juventus fans question Allegri’s credentials as Vlahovic and Kostic shine for Serbia
Max Allegri is struggling to prove he can still be a successful manager on his return to the bench since last year. Having left Juve in 2019 after winning five consecutive league titles, we expected him to return with fresh ideas to make his next team even better. Last year,...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Arsenal and Man Utd in transfer blow as Barcelona make Ruben Neves top target to replace Sergio Busquets
BARCELONA want to sign Ruben Neves as a replacement for Sergio Busquets next summer, according to reports. The Barca stalwart, 34, is set to leave Catalonia for Inter Miami next summer after 15 years in his boyhood club's first-team. Barca chiefs see midfield as an area of weakness and are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thescorewi.com
Transfer Talk: Juventus to move Rabiot, Cuadrado, Di Maria in effort to bring down wage bill
Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, and Angel Di Maria are among the players that Juventus won’t bring back. Transfer Talk has the latest.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Yardbarker
Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better
Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways. Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri. The...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Yardbarker
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA・
Tottenham ‘to complete £31m Dejan Kulusevski transfer in summer whether they qualify for Champions League or not’
TOTTENHAM will "no doubt" sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal at the end of the season, reports suggest. Kulusevski joined Spurs in January following an 18-month loan deal with Juventus and has since shone bright in north London. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte's side will offer...
Comments / 0