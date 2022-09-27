Read full article on original website
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
atlantafi.com
Hurricane Ian Watch: How To Prepare For A Big Storm In Georgia
Georgia doesn’t often get hurricanes, but they do happen from time to time. Weather experts predict that Hurricane Ian will move into Georgia on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This article will tell you how Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Georgia as well as what steps you should take to stay safe in a major storm.
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
Fleeing Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to navigate Atlanta traffic
Florida traffic heading into Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian has been causing traffic jams here, first on 75 south of the...
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian
The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
Hurricane Ian expected to have local impacts on Georgia over the weekend
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Wednesday morning as it moved closer to the southwest Florida coast. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian is about 56 miles away from Charlotte...
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
ATLANTA — What is storm surge, how does it happen and why should you be wary of it? Here is a quick look at storm surge. A storm surge is water pushed inland as a hurricane advances and makes landfall. [SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Ian]. How does it form?. Imagine...
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
fox5atlanta.com
The latest on Hurricane Ian's path
Chief meteorologist David Chandley gives the latest on Hurricane Ian's path. The metro Atlanta area could be spared this weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
WMAZ
Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast
ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
