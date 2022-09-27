ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Hurricane Ian Watch: How To Prepare For A Big Storm In Georgia

Georgia doesn’t often get hurricanes, but they do happen from time to time. Weather experts predict that Hurricane Ian will move into Georgia on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This article will tell you how Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Georgia as well as what steps you should take to stay safe in a major storm.
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
WMAZ

Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast

ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
