Read full article on original website
Related
Family of 4 escapes fire that destroys DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is now safe after escaping a fire in their DeKalb County home overnight. The fire happened in Decatur on Second Avenue. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene of the fire during Channel 2 News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Neighbor rescues sleeping family of 7 from burning Snellville home, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville family of seven is thankful that their neighbor was alert after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a home on Hidden Forest Drive just before 4 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
qudach.com
Church a total loss after fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Warehouse fire destroys Black-owned business, how they are moving forward
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — On the morning of Sept. 13, a large fire in South Fulton destroyed the warehouse storing Atlanta Custom Iron Works along with five other businesses at the location. Play Pits All Natural Deodorant brand was one of those businesses. That morning, founder and CEO of...
Woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run of Sandy Springs man and his dog
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run will spend the next decade behind bars. A judge sentenced Dominique Houston to 15 years for the April 2021 death of Michael Farmer in Sandy Springs. She will have to serve 10 years with the remaining five years on probation.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vacant building a total loss after blazing fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire says crews were on the scene of a fire on Memorial Drive and James B. Rivers. DFR said the fire started at 10 a.m. The building is located at 6300 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
Fatal wreck causes hours of predawn delays on Downtown Connector
Authorities closed all southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector for about three hours Tuesday morning to investigate a fatal wreck and clean up a fuel spill.
Clayton County man was trying to rescue trapped family when he was hit and killed, loved ones say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man who was killed in a hit-and-run is being remembered for his selflessness. Javes Calhoun’s family says the 29-year-old love for helping others is what cost him his life. Police say Calhoun was killed in a crash on I-75 near Tara...
Parents of 10-year-old killed in house fire charged with felony murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 10-year-old killed in a Gwinnett County house fire now face felony murder and other charges. William and Carina McCue vanished for months after the fire until police found them on the Appalachian Trail in June. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Coweta man accused of cashing lottery thefts moments after stealing them
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta County have identified a man they say broke into a convenience store earlier this month and stole lottery tickets. They say the man, whose identity they have not released, walked into a Racetrac on Amlajack Blvd. on September 8 and stole $1,200 worth of lottery tickets.
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
Comments / 0