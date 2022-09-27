ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Catastrophic winds': Hurricane Ian to approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday

By Cheryl McCloud, Diane Pantaleo and Oscar Santiago Torres, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FF51i_0iBoao9M00

Hurricane Ian remains a Category 3 hurricane with the same speed as earlier today , according to the 11 p.m. National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory .

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm.

Ian's maximum sustained winds are 120 mph and is expected to strengthen through Wednesday.

The center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours. It is expected to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Cone of uncertainty : See the latest graphic from the NHC

And : See latest satellite image from NOAA, for a clearer picture of the storm's size

According to the NHC, hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possible Tuesday night. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Heavy rainfall is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Keys and South Florida, with isolated totals up to 12 inches.

For Central West Florida, 12 to 18 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 24 inches. For Northeast Florida and the remainder of the Central Florida Peninsula, 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 12 inches, is in the forecast.

'Widespread catastrophic' flash, urban and river flooding are expected midweek across central and west Florida.  Widespread considerable flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across northern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina from the end of the week through the weekend. Limited river flooding is expected over portions of the southeastern United States into the Mid-Atlantic mid-to-late week.

Tornadoes are possible through Wednesday across central and south Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isJTT_0iBoao9M00

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

  • Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
  • Dry Tortugas

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • Suwannee River southward to Flamingo
  • Tampa Bay
  • Dry Tortugas
  • Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River
  • St. Johns River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas
  • Suwannee River to the Anclote River
  • All of the Florida Keys
  • Flamingo to South Santee River
  • Flamingo to Chokoloskee
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

  • Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West
  • Florida Bay
  • Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River

More coverage as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Three scenarios, with divergent levels of destruction to Florida | WeatherTiger

'Floridians up and down Gulf Coast' warned as Hurricane Ian strengthens, could reach Category 4

'Impacts are going to be far and wide': DeSantis urges entire Gulf Coast to prepare for Ian

Hurricane Ian's forecast calls for 'rapid intensification.' What does that mean?

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Here is the latest data on Hurricane Ian pulled from the National Hurricane Center's  11 p.m. advisory.

  • Location : 153 miles southwest of Fort Myers
  • Maximum sustained winds : 120  mph
  • Movement : north-northeast  at 10  mph
  • Pressure : 952  MB (millibars)
  • When next advisory will be released: 2 a.m.

Spaghetti models: Track Hurricane Ian

Watches and warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Ian

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

Helpful hurricane resources and links

Officials encourage residents to assemble a hurricane kit early, storing enough supplies to last at least three days. Doing so ensures there are adequate supplies available on store shelves and prevents a rush — and shortages — that regularly occur when a storm is imminent.

USAT-Florida Network has removed the paywall for hurricane-related content for residents within the path of Ian to help keep everyone safe and informed during this emergency. Please consider subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Catastrophic winds': Hurricane Ian to approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Press

Look out! Jim Cantore of Weather Channel battles branch, 150 mph winds of Hurricane Ian

Jim Cantore headed to Florida's West Coast to be at the center of Hurricane Ian. The storm gave him its best shot when it made landfall Wednesday. The Weather Channel meteorologist went out into the empty streets of Punta Gorda to face Ian's 150 mph winds. Video shows him nearly being taken out by a branch, then holding on for dear life to a street sign as he made his way back to safety.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricane Ian#Nhc#Noaa
The Independent

Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds

Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast

Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

See Fort Myers, Lee County, power outage map as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida

Power outages continued Wednesday afternoon across swaths of Southwest Florida. As of about 2:15 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Collier County: 84,000, or about 37% of the power company’s total customer count of 228,540 Lee: 116,000, or about 40%  Charlotte: 28,000, or about 22%  Sarasota: 79,000, or about 28% Manatee: 36,000, or about 18% ...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy