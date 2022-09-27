'Catastrophic winds': Hurricane Ian to approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday

Hurricane Ian remains a Category 3 hurricane with the same speed as earlier today , according to the 11 p.m. National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory .

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm.

Ian's maximum sustained winds are 120 mph and is expected to strengthen through Wednesday.

The center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours. It is expected to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

According to the NHC, hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possible Tuesday night. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Heavy rainfall is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Keys and South Florida, with isolated totals up to 12 inches.

For Central West Florida, 12 to 18 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 24 inches. For Northeast Florida and the remainder of the Central Florida Peninsula, 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 12 inches, is in the forecast.

'Widespread catastrophic' flash, urban and river flooding are expected midweek across central and west Florida. Widespread considerable flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across northern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina from the end of the week through the weekend. Limited river flooding is expected over portions of the southeastern United States into the Mid-Atlantic mid-to-late week.

Tornadoes are possible through Wednesday across central and south Florida.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

St. Johns River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Suwannee River to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to South Santee River

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Florida Bay

Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Here is the latest data on Hurricane Ian pulled from the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory.

Location : 153 miles southwest of Fort Myers

: 153 miles southwest of Fort Myers Maximum sustained winds : 120 mph

: 120 mph Movement : north-northeast at 10 mph

: north-northeast at 10 mph Pressure : 952 MB (millibars)

: 952 MB (millibars) When next advisory will be released: 2 a.m.

Watches and warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Ian

Officials encourage residents to assemble a hurricane kit early, storing enough supplies to last at least three days. Doing so ensures there are adequate supplies available on store shelves and prevents a rush — and shortages — that regularly occur when a storm is imminent.

