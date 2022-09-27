Pumpkin risotto, bubble tea and more: 10 local restaurants with fall-flavored everything

It's the most wonderful time of the year, assuming haunted houses, pumpkin patches and eating pumpkin-, apple- or caramel-flavored foods are your favorite pastimes.

After all, who doesn't enjoy eating a fall-themed dish after spending a chilly Saturday afternoon romping through a pumpkin patch or cruising around town looking at fall foliage?

More spooky season events:Five things you need to know before venturing to HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

Some local restaurants have put truly creative eats on their fall menus this year, with some offering oatmeal pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin cream cheese and others selling apple caramel pie sundaes.

Don't fret if you're not a fan of Starbucks or other national coffee chains, here's a list of local alternatives to get your fall-flavor fix in the Greater Akron area.

Chameleon Café

Chameleon Café offers a variety of fall-flavored drinks, including an iced pumpkin chai, iced pot o' gold latte topped with honeycomb candy, campfire cold brew topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam, pumpkin butter shaken espresso and a brown butter shaken espresso topped with pumpkin cold foam. $4.99-$5.50. 23 S. Main St., Akron.

Sunrise Social

Fall features here are oatmeal pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin cream cheese topped with sage compound butter and caramel drizzle ($14); crispy duck over pumpkin risotto with mushrooms and butternut squash topped with sage butter ($19); and Pumpkin French toast ($14). 3875 Massillon Road, Suite 20, Uniontown.

A must-try breakfast joint:Local Flavor: Sunrise Social serves innovative, traditional breakfast in Green

111 Bistro

111 Bistro has fall bruschetta with squash, corn, cauliflower, white beans, dry cranberries, burrata and crostini ($12). It also serves squash and apple soup topped with crème fraiche and pepita ($7), and chai poached apple with fall granola and caramel pastry cream ($7). 2736 Medina Road, Montville Township.

The Beacon on the Bistro:111 Bistro in Montville Township offers creative combinations in cuisine: Local Flavor

Swensons

Carmel Apple milkshakes are back! $4.40-$8.75. Has locations across Northeast Ohio.

Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Sweet Mary's Bakery serves apple cider crullers, toffee apple cookies and apple dapple cakes, which are dense spice cakes with chunks of apples and toasted pecans covered in a brown sugar glaze that's soaked into the cake while warm. The shop will also have baked goods with pumpkin, squash and other gourds starting. $2.50-$3.50. 76 E. Mill Street, Akron.

More on Sweet Mary's Bakery:Akron bakery faces social media backlash over cookie with profane anti-police message

Ming’s Bubble Tea

Seasonal offerings here include pumpkin spice and fresh milk with pumpkin purée and cinnamon whipped cream; pumpkin spice and coffee milk tea with pumpkin purée; and a pumpkin and cream drink with sea salt cream. $5-$6. 1699 E. Main St., Kent.

Bubble tea expansion: Ming's Bubble Tea of Kent expanding with new location in Hudson

Melt Bar & Grilled

Melt offers a vanilla shortcake bread pudding ($13) served warm, drenched in a sweet baked apple compote then topped with vanilla ice cream, toasted oat and walnut crumble. It is served with real whipped cream and powdered sugar. 3921 Medina Road, Akron.

Skoops' Ice Cream

The fall menu here has pumpkin cheesecake shakes, pumpkin Oreo flurries, pumpkin roll frozen custard sandwiches, caramel apple pie sundaes and much more. $4.75-$7. 43. 8 Fifth St., NE Barberton.

Best of the best:Check out some of Summit County's most popular ice cream shops

Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

This coffee bar has a menu of signature fall drinks: pumpkin latte, pumpkin chai, maple latte, pumpkin spice cider, mulled apple cider, cayenne cider and vanilla maple cortado. $4-$6.15. Has locations in West Akron, Stow and Montrose.

Sammie’s Bar and Grille

This spot has a cinnamon-crusted apple crisp topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel as a seasonal dessert. It also serves many fall-themed adult drinks: pumpkin pie martini, caramel apple pie sangria, pumpkin spice mule, etc. $6.50-$11. 498 South Ave. Tallmadge.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and on Twitter @TawneyBeans.