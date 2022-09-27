ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Pumpkin risotto, bubble tea and more: 10 local restaurants with fall-flavored everything

By Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7bcK_0iBoahyH00

It's the most wonderful time of the year, assuming haunted houses, pumpkin patches and eating pumpkin-, apple- or caramel-flavored foods are your favorite pastimes.

After all, who doesn't enjoy eating a fall-themed dish after spending a chilly Saturday afternoon romping through a pumpkin patch or cruising around town looking at fall foliage?

More spooky season events:Five things you need to know before venturing to HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

Some local restaurants have put truly creative eats on their fall menus this year, with some offering oatmeal pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin cream cheese and others selling apple caramel pie sundaes.

Don't fret if you're not a fan of Starbucks or other national coffee chains, here's a list of local alternatives to get your fall-flavor fix in the Greater Akron area.

Chameleon Café

Chameleon Café offers a variety of fall-flavored drinks, including an iced pumpkin chai, iced pot o' gold latte topped with honeycomb candy, campfire cold brew topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam, pumpkin butter shaken espresso and a brown butter shaken espresso topped with pumpkin cold foam. $4.99-$5.50. 23 S. Main St., Akron.

Sunrise Social

Fall features here are oatmeal pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin cream cheese topped with sage compound butter and caramel drizzle ($14); crispy duck over pumpkin risotto with mushrooms and butternut squash topped with sage butter ($19); and Pumpkin French toast ($14). 3875 Massillon Road, Suite 20, Uniontown.

A must-try breakfast joint:Local Flavor: Sunrise Social serves innovative, traditional breakfast in Green

111 Bistro

111 Bistro has fall bruschetta with squash, corn, cauliflower, white beans, dry cranberries, burrata and crostini ($12). It also serves squash and apple soup topped with crème fraiche and pepita ($7), and chai poached apple with fall granola and caramel pastry cream ($7). 2736 Medina Road, Montville Township.

The Beacon on the Bistro:111 Bistro in Montville Township offers creative combinations in cuisine: Local Flavor

Swensons

Carmel Apple milkshakes are back! $4.40-$8.75. Has locations across Northeast Ohio.

Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Sweet Mary's Bakery serves apple cider crullers, toffee apple cookies and apple dapple cakes, which are dense spice cakes with chunks of apples and toasted pecans covered in a brown sugar glaze that's soaked into the cake while warm. The shop will also have baked goods with pumpkin, squash and other gourds starting. $2.50-$3.50. 76 E. Mill Street, Akron.

More on Sweet Mary's Bakery:Akron bakery faces social media backlash over cookie with profane anti-police message

Ming’s Bubble Tea

Seasonal offerings here include pumpkin spice and fresh milk with pumpkin purée and cinnamon whipped cream; pumpkin spice and coffee milk tea with pumpkin purée; and a pumpkin and cream drink with sea salt cream. $5-$6. 1699 E. Main St., Kent.

Bubble tea expansion: Ming's Bubble Tea of Kent expanding with new location in Hudson

Melt Bar & Grilled

Melt offers a vanilla shortcake bread pudding ($13) served warm, drenched in a sweet baked apple compote then topped with vanilla ice cream, toasted oat and walnut crumble. It is served with real whipped cream and powdered sugar. 3921 Medina Road, Akron.

Skoops' Ice Cream

The fall menu here has pumpkin cheesecake shakes, pumpkin Oreo flurries, pumpkin roll frozen custard sandwiches, caramel apple pie sundaes and much more. $4.75-$7. 43. 8 Fifth St., NE Barberton.

Best of the best:Check out some of Summit County's most popular ice cream shops

Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

This coffee bar has a menu of signature fall drinks: pumpkin latte, pumpkin chai, maple latte, pumpkin spice cider, mulled apple cider, cayenne cider and vanilla maple cortado. $4-$6.15. Has locations in West Akron, Stow and Montrose.

Sammie’s Bar and Grille

This spot has a cinnamon-crusted apple crisp topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel as a seasonal dessert. It also serves many fall-themed adult drinks: pumpkin pie martini, caramel apple pie sangria, pumpkin spice mule, etc. $6.50-$11. 498 South Ave. Tallmadge.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and on Twitter @TawneyBeans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
103.3 WKFR

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uniontown, OH
Akron, OH
Restaurants
Akron, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Akron, OH
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cream Cheese#Cookies And Cream#Pumpkin Spice#Risotto#Food Drink#Cedar Point#Sunrise Social Fall#Pumpkin French
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Local chef and food stylist shares delicious fall recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As a food stylist, Jenn Thomas has worked with some of the biggest names in culinary creations like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. But as a recipe developer, she is setting her own course with some delicious meals of her own. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit County to commemorate North American First People’s Day with events, exhibits, walk Oct. 1-7

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools, the Akron Summit County Public Library, the Summit County Historical Society and Summit Metro Parks are among the organizations hosting events to commemorate North American First People’s Day Oct. 1-7. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October North American First People’s Day in 2018 as a way to honor Native American history, life and culture. In 2019, Summit County Council extended the declaration to include all of Summit County. The declarations were encouraged by students at the Lippman School, which has a longstanding exchange relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed

SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy