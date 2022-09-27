'Amazes us every time': Cleveland Cavaliers see superstardom in Evan Mobley's future

CLEVELAND — Two Cavaliers leaders with a huge stake in Evan Mobley’s future described him as a potential superstar Monday.

And they did so without trepidation, even though the 7-foot center/forward selected third in the 2021 draft just turned 21 in June.

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman uttered the word first, followed by coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who spent a lot of time with Mobley this offseason. Altman said Mobley returned to Cleveland to work multiple times before Summer League began in July.

Mobley’s biceps were noticeably bigger as the Cavs kicked off training camp with media day Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Listed at 215 pounds, the same as last fall, Mobley said he’s put on weight and feels stronger. He’s been honing his face-up game, playmaking from the elbow, starting the fast break off a rebound and his 3-point shot.

Evan Mobley's 'commitment has been incredible'

Altman said the Cavs challenged Mobley with areas to improve, and he worked diligently on them all.

“His commitment has been incredible,” Altman said. “At 21 years old, we're already giving him a lot of challenges, not only from the basketball court, but off the court from a strength and conditioning, nutrition program.

“All of this to mold him to be what we think he could be, which is a superstar.”

Last season, Mobley finished second to the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes in NBA Rookie of the Year voting and was a unanimous All-Rookie first team selection. He finished fourth on the Cavs in scoring (15.0), second in rebounding (8.3) and first in blocked shots (1.7).

How high are expectations for Evan Mobley?

Bickerstaff said last season that Mobley's number 4 would one day hang in the rafters , so it's no wonder Bickerstaff believes Mobley can join the league’s elite.

Along came a 'Spida' for Cavs: Running around a gym screaming: Cavaliers say Donovan Mitchell takes them to next level

“Our expectation is he has the ability to be a superstar without being the leading scorer on your team,” Bickerstaff said. “He has an opportunity to be the best player on the floor without having to take the most shots. I think that's hard to find. But he does.

“He can stuff the stat sheet in every category, that's our expectation for him. We want him eventually — and hopefully it's this year — to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. We believe he has that type of ability and can have that type of impact on the floor. Very few superstars, which he's going to work his way to be, can be that type of player without dominating the ball on the offensive end of the floor. We believe he has the ability, and we'll get there.”

Evan Mobley joined on Cavs by brother Isaiah

The Cavs made Mobley more comfortable by acquiring the 49 th pick in the draft and using it on his brother, Isaiah , 23, a 6-10, 240-pound forward from USC signed to a two-way contract. Evan said the two have been spending a lot of time together on and off the court.

“We’ve been playing together our whole entire lives and to get all the way to this level, playing on the same team, I don’t think many people get to get that opportunity. It’s been great so far,” Mobley said.

Cavs forward Kevin Love said the 2022-23 Cavs could have four All-Stars, presumably including Mobley with last season’s first-timers Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland and three-time selection Donovan Mitchell, a guard acquired in a blockbuster trade from Utah on Sept. 1.

'OK, he’s going to make a big step'

Love has noticed the improvement in Mobley.

“Just with who he is, how he goes about his business, having his brother Isaiah here and speaking to his dad when we were together in L.A., we know what he’s about, we know what he’s capable of. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of really how good he can be,” Love said. “But all the signs are there and he’s not afraid to work.

“When I saw him in L.A. when we were all there together, I thought, ‘OK, he’s going to make a big step.’”

Cavs stunning trade: 'Full circle': Donovan Mitchell, a lifelong LeBron fan, hopes to return Cavs to glory days

That impression didn’t come from what Love saw of Mobley defensively.

“The thing that stuck out to me was his size, his ability to be a shot-maker and put the ball on the floor,” Love said. “I think he has the skillset to be able to do whatever he wants offensively. Whether it be Donovan or Darius or JA, we have so many young guys on this team who can do so much. But I think as a 7-footer, he’s one of those guys that’s like a unicorn, able to do it all now and be very special.”

Evan Mobley 'on a mission' after Rookie of the Year snub

Allen, a 6-11 center , said every time he’s had to guard Mobley this summer Mobley has always scored on him.

“His offensive game is improving,” Allen said. “We obviously know he’s an All-NBA defense-caliber type of player. On the offensive side, he still amazes us every time.”

Garland said Mobley “is on a mission right now,” drawing motivation from his Rookie of the Year snub.

“He really wants to show the world what he really can do and what they missed out on last year,” Garland said. “He’s coming in a lot more hungry. He's a lot stronger. He knows more about the game than he did last year.

“We’re super excited to see his jump from last year to this year … hopefully for All-Stars as well.”

Foreshadowing Cavs deal: 'It'll be special': Cavs' Darius Garland pushed Donovan Mitchell in pre-trade workouts

Mobley felt he adjusted to the NBA relatively quickly but made no bold predictions about what he will do in year two.

“I’m just going to try to affect the games in different ways that I didn’t necessarily really do last year, such as bringing the ball up,” Mobley said. “You’ll see me on the perimeter a little bit more. And defense as well, maintaining what I did last year and try to get even better at it.”

Mobley said he had a coach in Los Angeles this summer and has worked with Cavs assistants Luke Walton and Greg Buckner on his offensive game. After making a half-court shot to win the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge with Allen and Garland, Mobley sounded especially proud of his long distance shooting.

“It’s coming along really well,” Mobley said. “I’m happy with all that I’ve been working on. Hopefully this year you’ll see a lot more 3s.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Amazes us every time': Cleveland Cavaliers see superstardom in Evan Mobley's future