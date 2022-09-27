ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Fortunoff Opened this Day in 1964

On September 28, 1964 the new Fortunoff opened in Westbury. Max Fortunoff started the business on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn in 1922 selling household goods and expanded over the years opening additional stores in the neighborhood. The move to the suburbs enabled the separate Fortunoff stores to come together under...
WESTBURY, NY
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

HIA-LI Recognizes Outstanding Long Island Firms for Leadership, Performance, and Commitment to the Community

HIA-LI, one of Long Island’s largest business associations, honored four of the region’s most outstanding businesses at the organization’s 28th Annual HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards ceremony held September 20 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. An award selection committee evaluated competing firms and organizations based...
WOODBURY, NY
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar

Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
HAUPPAUGE, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Food Council and New York State Liquor Authority Partner for Business Education

The Long Island Food Council will host and educational panel discussion from 8:30a.m. to 1:00p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 at the Hotel Indigo-East End, Riverhead. This educational panel will feature guest speaker Chairman. Vincent Bradley, of the New York State Liquor Authority. Panel discussions will consist of stakeholders from the food and beverage industry and representatives from local government agencies.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton Congratulates Newest Members of Nassau County’s Advisory Council on People with Disabilities

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove) applauded the appointments of Port Washington community leaders Dr. Joel Ziev and Stella Spanakos to Nassau County’s newly formed Advisory Council on People with Disabilities. Both were recently and unanimously appointed to the Council by the Nassau County Legislature. During...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off

Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
LAKE GROVE, NY
longisland.com

Port Washington PD Message Board and Speed Trailer Arrives

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove) recently visited the Port Washington Police Department to see the Department’s new message board and speed trailer in action. Purchased with a $16,809 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant secured by Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, the device notifies drivers when they are speeding and remind residents of upcoming events that will impact local traffic.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Suffolk County Data Breach Puts Contracts On Back Burner

Cyberattack beginning Sept. 8 prevents title services from closing loans. The county hired multiple cybersecurity firms 'to conduct an examination to protect employees and residents as well as restore online services.'. A cyberattack targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, N.Y., shutting down many government services and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Here’s Where to Get Your Truffle Food Fix in Westchester

Which of these truffle foods is calling your name? Adobe Stock/ Matteo. Truffle dishes from pastas to tacos are popping up all over Westchester County now that fall is in the air. In Tuscany and the Piedmont region of Italy, autumn is truffle season — and it’s no different here...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
marinelink.com

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
BAY SHORE, NY

