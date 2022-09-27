Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
Two large properties with development rights have hit the market on Long Island’s North Fork, where homes are still in extremely short supply after a more than two-year run on the market. Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is looking to unload his parcels at 1117 Main Road in...
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
longisland.com
Fortunoff Opened this Day in 1964
On September 28, 1964 the new Fortunoff opened in Westbury. Max Fortunoff started the business on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn in 1922 selling household goods and expanded over the years opening additional stores in the neighborhood. The move to the suburbs enabled the separate Fortunoff stores to come together under...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
HIA-LI Recognizes Outstanding Long Island Firms for Leadership, Performance, and Commitment to the Community
HIA-LI, one of Long Island’s largest business associations, honored four of the region’s most outstanding businesses at the organization’s 28th Annual HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards ceremony held September 20 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. An award selection committee evaluated competing firms and organizations based...
therealdeal.com
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
longisland.com
Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar
Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Long Island Food Council and New York State Liquor Authority Partner for Business Education
The Long Island Food Council will host and educational panel discussion from 8:30a.m. to 1:00p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 at the Hotel Indigo-East End, Riverhead. This educational panel will feature guest speaker Chairman. Vincent Bradley, of the New York State Liquor Authority. Panel discussions will consist of stakeholders from the food and beverage industry and representatives from local government agencies.
Some Suffolk residents still dealing with headaches associated with cyber intrusion
Suffolk residents are still feeling the effects from a cyber intrusion that hit the county earlier this month
longisland.com
Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton Congratulates Newest Members of Nassau County’s Advisory Council on People with Disabilities
Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove) applauded the appointments of Port Washington community leaders Dr. Joel Ziev and Stella Spanakos to Nassau County’s newly formed Advisory Council on People with Disabilities. Both were recently and unanimously appointed to the Council by the Nassau County Legislature. During...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
longisland.com
Port Washington PD Message Board and Speed Trailer Arrives
Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove) recently visited the Port Washington Police Department to see the Department’s new message board and speed trailer in action. Purchased with a $16,809 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant secured by Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, the device notifies drivers when they are speeding and remind residents of upcoming events that will impact local traffic.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Suffolk County Data Breach Puts Contracts On Back Burner
Cyberattack beginning Sept. 8 prevents title services from closing loans. The county hired multiple cybersecurity firms 'to conduct an examination to protect employees and residents as well as restore online services.'. A cyberattack targeted the computer systems of several departments in Suffolk County, N.Y., shutting down many government services and...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
westchestermagazine.com
Here’s Where to Get Your Truffle Food Fix in Westchester
Which of these truffle foods is calling your name? Adobe Stock/ Matteo. Truffle dishes from pastas to tacos are popping up all over Westchester County now that fall is in the air. In Tuscany and the Piedmont region of Italy, autumn is truffle season — and it’s no different here...
marinelink.com
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract
Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
Comments / 0