New York State recovers $191K in unpaid wages for 93 employees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Wednesday its latest success story as part of its mission to ensure workers are paid their due. The agency recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees at Magellan Technology/Demand Vape, a Buffalo-based company.
Hochul announces millions of dollars in public safety funding
Gov. Hochul was in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. She announced the state will invest $50 million in public safety. It was part of the first in-person division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium in three years. She highlighted the state’s public safety efforts in front of more than 800 law...
N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
Governor Hochul Announces Further Action to Address Polio and Increase Support for County Health Departments
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced additional steps New York State is taking to address evidence of circulating poliovirus in New York State, including an official declaration to further support local health departments in driving immunizations. Earlier today, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared poliovirus an imminent threat to public health in New York State, thereby expanding the availability of funding and resources to support local health departments in establishing immunization clinics, deploying vaccine to health care partners, and conducting outreach to unvaccinated and under-vaccinated New Yorkers to increase immunization rates particularly in the areas affected by the virus and among children.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
NY nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers says the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
Kaplan urges Hochul to sign bill to curb catalytic converter thefts
State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills) urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation aimed at prohibiting the sale of catalytic converters by dismantlers and scrap processors into law Monday. Nearly 1,300 catalytic converters have been stolen throughout Nassau County since the beginning of the year, compared to just 131 last...
Attorney General James Sues Cryptocurrency Platform for Operating Illegally and Defrauding Investors
New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined seven state securities regulators in suing cryptocurrency companies Nexo Inc. and Nexo Capital Inc. (Nexo), for failing to register with the state as securities and commodities brokers or dealers and for lying to investors about their registration status. Despite warnings from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to register as a securities and commodities broker or dealer, Nexo failed to register and misrepresented to investors that they are a licensed and registered platform. In New York, entities engaging in the offer, purchase, or sale of securities or commodities, including cryptocurrency platforms, must register with OAG if they are operating within the state or offering their products to New Yorkers. Through her lawsuit, Attorney General James seeks disgorgement of any revenues derived from Nexo’s unlawful conduct and restitution for investors.
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
Governor Hochul visits Ithaca Porchfest alongside Democratic candidates
Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Tompkins County Sunday where she toured the city’s Porchfest festivities. Flanked by Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-123), congressional candidate Josh Riley, and state Senate candidate Lea Webb, all Democrats, Hochul spoke with some organizers of the event and listened to some performers in Ithaca’s Fall Creek neighborhood.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
Stimulus update: New York to send $270 checks in coming weeks
The New York state government is set to send out stimulus checks averaging $270 to roughly 1.75 million residents in the upcoming weeks, according to officials.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
