Public Safety

WNYT

Hochul announces millions of dollars in public safety funding

Gov. Hochul was in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. She announced the state will invest $50 million in public safety. It was part of the first in-person division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium in three years. She highlighted the state’s public safety efforts in front of more than 800 law...
POLITICS
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud

ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Further Action to Address Polio and Increase Support for County Health Departments

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced additional steps New York State is taking to address evidence of circulating poliovirus in New York State, including an official declaration to further support local health departments in driving immunizations. Earlier today, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared poliovirus an imminent threat to public health in New York State, thereby expanding the availability of funding and resources to support local health departments in establishing immunization clinics, deploying vaccine to health care partners, and conducting outreach to unvaccinated and under-vaccinated New Yorkers to increase immunization rates particularly in the areas affected by the virus and among children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
nysenate.gov

Kaplan urges Hochul to sign bill to curb catalytic converter thefts

State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills) urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation aimed at prohibiting the sale of catalytic converters by dismantlers and scrap processors into law Monday. Nearly 1,300 catalytic converters have been stolen throughout Nassau County since the beginning of the year, compared to just 131 last...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Cryptocurrency Platform for Operating Illegally and Defrauding Investors

New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined seven state securities regulators in suing cryptocurrency companies Nexo Inc. and Nexo Capital Inc. (Nexo), for failing to register with the state as securities and commodities brokers or dealers and for lying to investors about their registration status. Despite warnings from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to register as a securities and commodities broker or dealer, Nexo failed to register and misrepresented to investors that they are a licensed and registered platform. In New York, entities engaging in the offer, purchase, or sale of securities or commodities, including cryptocurrency platforms, must register with OAG if they are operating within the state or offering their products to New Yorkers. Through her lawsuit, Attorney General James seeks disgorgement of any revenues derived from Nexo’s unlawful conduct and restitution for investors.
ECONOMY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)

I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
MADISON COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Governor Hochul visits Ithaca Porchfest alongside Democratic candidates

Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Tompkins County Sunday where she toured the city’s Porchfest festivities. Flanked by Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-123), congressional candidate Josh Riley, and state Senate candidate Lea Webb, all Democrats, Hochul spoke with some organizers of the event and listened to some performers in Ithaca’s Fall Creek neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley

It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

