Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen did a fantastic job singing The Day I Tried To Live and Black Hole Sun
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
Fan-shot footage of Rush's three-song set with Tool's Danny Carey at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles has emerged
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Two rock heavyweights united to play this cut from 2011 Foos album Wasting Light
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett discussed the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Speaking on an episode of The Plug With Justin Jay, Shiflett compared the loss to that of his father. "I remember for a long time after my dad died, you're sad about it,...
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
