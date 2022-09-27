Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
NBC San Diego
Expert Explains What's Behind San Diego's Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Gas prices are surging yet again in San Diego, squeezing the pockets of drivers who were just beginning to feel some relief. “The number one reason is that we are seeing several planned and unplanned maintenance issues at some refineries,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. Venegas says...
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
Jalopnik
Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average
Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS
Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
kusi.com
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley: CA Democrats can’t be bothered to suspend the state gas tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 9 Tuesday, rising 11.6 cents to $5.90, its highest amount since July 16. The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the...
KPBS
San Diego researchers probe underwater chemical dump
San Diego scientists are among researchers who will take a closer look at a massive underwater dump site in the deep ocean waters between Catalina Island and Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is distributing $5.6 million that will fund a number of research projects aimed at better understanding the dump area.
USS Nimitz Remains Docked at North Island Due to Jet Fuel Contamination of Drinking Water
The Bremerton, WA-based USS Nimitz is docked at Naval Air Station North Island due to contamination of the aircraft carrier’s drinking water by jet fuel, the U.S. Naval Institute reported Tuesday. The warship has been connected to San Diego’s water system since Sept. 17, a day after the crew...
Daily Aztec
SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal
In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
northcountydailystar.com
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
La Jolla
Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla
This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:. A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view. An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!. Wood and tile...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
cottagesgardens.com
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Farm Oasis Near San Diego Lists for $6M
A-lister Sandra Bullock has a love of real estate and restoration that even rivals her love of acting. On Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s popular Smartless podcast she, in fact, referred to it as her “first love” and described putting all her pennies into such ventures early on. In Bullock’s interview she reflected, “I had something to fall back on that I loved just as much, if not more at times.”
Holiday Market to return to Petco Park
The annual Holiday Market will return to Petco Park this season, the San Diego Padres announced Monday.
San Diego Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste. A Measure on November’s Ballot Could Help it Pick Up the Tab.
Come January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could...
