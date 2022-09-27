Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers explains Jumbotron advantage
After the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed that he saw something on the stadium Jumbotron that “sometimes they shouldn’t show” and he passed that along to his defense, which helped them stop a two-point conversation attempt that could have won the game for Tom Brady and the Bucs.
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
FOX Sports
Colts' Taylor, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score
In the blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and with it comes the best bets to reach the end zone. Taylor’s production has waned since Week 1, going scoreless in his past two games, but he’s primed to correct his course this week against a Titans team that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs, allowing 145 yards on the ground on average. With juicy -200 odds to score going in, Taylor is one of the week’s best bets to find the end zone.
Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice
Cook and Smith are dealing with injuries heading into the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Saints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
Miguel Andújar joining Pirates angers Yankees fans over lost Gerrit Cole trade
It’s all come full circle. Gerrit Cole is on the New York Yankees. Clint (Jackson) Frazier is floating along. And Miguel Andújar is a Pittsburgh Pirate. Just like we drew it all up … back in 2018 before Cole was sent to the Houston Astros after the Buccos spurned the Yanks in trade talks.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0