Chicago, IL

FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers explains Jumbotron advantage

After the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed that he saw something on the stadium Jumbotron that “sometimes they shouldn’t show” and he passed that along to his defense, which helped them stop a two-point conversation attempt that could have won the game for Tom Brady and the Bucs.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wink Martindale
FOX Sports

Colts' Taylor, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score

In the blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and with it comes the best bets to reach the end zone. Taylor’s production has waned since Week 1, going scoreless in his past two games, but he’s primed to correct his course this week against a Titans team that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs, allowing 145 yards on the ground on average. With juicy -200 odds to score going in, Taylor is one of the week’s best bets to find the end zone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
