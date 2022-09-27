DURHAM — With 100 years under its belt, Hillside High School is the oldest among North Carolina’s five remaining historically Black schools. Principal William Logan said Hillside’s centennial is a testament to the power of the school and staff. He said it’s important to not only celebrate the school’s 100th year, but to also share its history “so that students [and] the community understand why there’s such a love for the school.”

