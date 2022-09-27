Read full article on original website
WRAL
Local event supports moms on an infertility journey
CARY, N.C. — Three local organizations are partnering to host Hope While Waiting: An Infertility Expo. CharleyMadelyn, Thrive Motherhood and Restored for Moms joined forces to create the expo in an effort to help overwhelmed women across the Triangle receive the information and resources they need on their infertility journey. It takes place Oct. 6 at Blush Cowork in Cary from 6 to 9 p.m.
Walk in her Shoes/Jack and Jill Day brings awareness to racial violence
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A day celebrating those lost to racism happened in Goldsboro. All through the month of September, Jack and Jill of America families across Eastern North Carolina honor the memory of Carole Robertson by acknowing the goals of human rights, civil rights, and racial harmony. Robertson was a member of her teen […]
cbs17
Gov. Cooper attends Raleigh senior center groundbreaking ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and other city and state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for a new eight-acre retirement site on Wednesday. Hayes Barton Place is a more than one year development still in the making. The site will be the home for close to 400 seniors...
WRAL
14 things to do with your kids this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)
Plan your weekend with these events including festivals, arts and live music. Make sure to check event websites for last-minute changes due to Hurricane Ian and it's impacts on the Triangle. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen - This is the last weekend to see this musical version of the popular Disney...
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
Wake high schools could start later. It might be healthier, but is it practical?
Citing sleep research, Wake County wants feedback on changing bell schedules so that elementary schools run from 7:30 a.m .to 2 p.m. and high schools run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
Man discovers graves of over 50 enslaved people on newly purchased Henderson property
"It was chilling. It was eight of my guys and myself and there wasn't a dry eye on the ground when we found that," Kenneth Spellman said.
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
cbs17
1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
triangletribune.com
Hillside High School: 100 years strong
DURHAM — With 100 years under its belt, Hillside High School is the oldest among North Carolina’s five remaining historically Black schools. Principal William Logan said Hillside’s centennial is a testament to the power of the school and staff. He said it’s important to not only celebrate the school’s 100th year, but to also share its history “so that students [and] the community understand why there’s such a love for the school.”
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Wake schools will only use remote instruction as a last resort. Here’s when.
It will take an emergency — such as not wanting to cut into spring break — before students will use remote instruction in lieu of in-person classes.
easternshorepost.com
Family: Missing Accomack woman’s body might be in N.C. landfill
A missing Accomack County woman may have died in a poultry-truck crash in North Carolina, and her body mistakenly scooped up along with dead chickens and other debris and dumped in a landfill. The family of Alyssa Nicole Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, a mother of two, has traveled to...
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
Home food delivery by drone now available in a second Triangle community
One Philly steak, coming up. Up to now, Flytrex drones in the Triangle have delivered meals only in parts of Holly Springs.
