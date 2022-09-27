ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Local event supports moms on an infertility journey

CARY, N.C. — Three local organizations are partnering to host Hope While Waiting: An Infertility Expo. CharleyMadelyn, Thrive Motherhood and Restored for Moms joined forces to create the expo in an effort to help overwhelmed women across the Triangle receive the information and resources they need on their infertility journey. It takes place Oct. 6 at Blush Cowork in Cary from 6 to 9 p.m.
WNCT

Walk in her Shoes/Jack and Jill Day brings awareness to racial violence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A day celebrating those lost to racism happened in Goldsboro. All through the month of September, Jack and Jill of America families across Eastern North Carolina honor the memory of Carole Robertson by acknowing the goals of human rights, civil rights, and racial harmony. Robertson was a member of her teen […]
cbs17

Gov. Cooper attends Raleigh senior center groundbreaking ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and other city and state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for a new eight-acre retirement site on Wednesday. Hayes Barton Place is a more than one year development still in the making. The site will be the home for close to 400 seniors...
WRAL

14 things to do with your kids this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

Plan your weekend with these events including festivals, arts and live music. Make sure to check event websites for last-minute changes due to Hurricane Ian and it's impacts on the Triangle. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen - This is the last weekend to see this musical version of the popular Disney...
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
cbs17

1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
triangletribune.com

Hillside High School: 100 years strong

DURHAM — With 100 years under its belt, Hillside High School is the oldest among North Carolina’s five remaining historically Black schools. Principal William Logan said Hillside’s centennial is a testament to the power of the school and staff. He said it’s important to not only celebrate the school’s 100th year, but to also share its history “so that students [and] the community understand why there’s such a love for the school.”
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
