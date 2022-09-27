First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time, Fall Fest is coming to Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester.

The free autumn event on Saturday brings “the farm to the city” and will include pumpkin carving, carnival games, petting zoos, and food trucks.

“In the city, we don’t have a fall-themed event and that’s a huge hole. We wanted to have fall programming outside, we wanted it to be free, and we wanted to focus on families and little kids, so we finally put it together this year,” said Kara Osipovich, Manager of Special Events for Rochester.

There will also be a ‘Little Kids, Big Rigs’ event, giving families a chance to interact and explore the city’s fleet of vehicles.

“You can decorate pumpkins, you could go on the bounce houses and then you can come and hop in a police car or a fire truck. We have construction equipment. We have everyone’s favorite garbage truck. We have a really cool truck, which is our service truck, which is a huge truck that if city fleet breaks down the road it goes to it, so it’s like a mobile mechanic essentially,” Ospipovich said.

The first hour of the event will be horn-free for sensory-sensitive kids. Beginning at noon, the trucks can make noise.





(Courtesy of Downtown Definitely)

Organizers say it’s important to continue bringing family-friendly events like this one to the downtown area.

“Just to create that street vitality and help people understand there’s so much going on and we just want to add to that mix and just create that free, inclusive environment for all the kids that live in the city,” said Jenna Knauf, a co-producer with Downtown Definitely Events. “It is just really important to be at Parcel 5 and be part of the city and show them that there’s a lot of still good going on.”

Fall Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct 1. It is presented by MVP Health Care, produced in partnership with the City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely Events.







