Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
Yardbarker
Vikings Win Over Lions 28-24
The Minnesota Vikings win against the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday afternoon was a thrilling game filled with many ups and downs for both teams. Let’s take a deeper dive into this game and what lies ahead for both teams. This was a very important bounce back win for...
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
FOX Sports
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice
Cook and Smith are dealing with injuries heading into the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Saints.
Tri-City Herald
Quandre Diggs returns to Detroit ‘blessed’ by Lions experience—and by perch with Seahawks
The jokes are so common they are trite: Nobody who leaves Detroit liked Detroit. Quandre Diggs does. He always will. The former Lions captain until his trade to the Seahawks in the fall of 2019 returns Sunday for the first time as a visiting player at Ford Field. That’s where Seattle (1-2) will play at Detroit (1-2) at 10 a.m.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
ESPN
Kevin O'Connell's aggressive playcalling before halftime has paid off for Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. -- In the weeks after he was hired as the Minnesota Vikings' new coach, Kevin O'Connell spoke frequently about his game management theories. The first and most prominent idea he mentioned was the value of the minutes before halftime, a micro-focus of the "Middle 8" concept he learned as a New England Patriots quarterback under coach Bill Belichick.
