Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage

WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
FLORIDA STATE
#Frost Advisory
Fox11online.com

DeSantis warns of 'life-threatening storm surge' from Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Tallahassee on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba. The governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center and warned Floridians, especially those on the Gulf Coast, about the dangers of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID numbers lowest since April

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin is at its lowest level in more than five months. The state Department of Health Services reported 824 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average was 928, its lowest level since April 21. Seven-day average test positivity was 9.3%, its lowest level since April 27.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Sun glare determined as factor in string of fatal crashes

(WLUK) -- Police are saying the sun played a factor in several recent, fatal crashes. An SUV driver turned into a dump truck and was killed last week in Harrison. The SUV driver likely had limited visibility due to the sunlight. "It's just situation awareness," said Gary Syftestad, a former...
HARRISON, WI
Fox11online.com

President Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Florida, approving Federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The declaration makes Federal funding available to individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox11online.com

Lawrence Advantage will provide financial support to students starting in fall 2023

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that's out of reach," Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
APPLETON, WI

