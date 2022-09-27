Read full article on original website
Wisconsin native braces for Hurricane Ian, talks preparation for powerful storm
(WLUK) -- One man with Wisconsin ties lives about an hour north of Tampa. He's worrying about his home. Coleman native Gary Wondrash moved to Brooksville, Fla. in 2020. "This is the first one that has made me really nervous ever since I was watching it before it hit Cuba," Wondrash said.
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
Now in Florida, former NEW Zoo director Anderson braces for his first hurricane
(WLUK) -- Hurricane Ian grew overnight into a Category 4 storm and is now barreling toward the west coast of Florida. The eye of the storm is expected to hit the coast later Wednesday. Former NEW Zoo director Neil Anderson is now living right in Hurricane Ian's path. He's been...
DeSantis warns of 'life-threatening storm surge' from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Tallahassee on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba. The governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center and warned Floridians, especially those on the Gulf Coast, about the dangers of Hurricane Ian.
Wisconsin COVID numbers lowest since April
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin is at its lowest level in more than five months. The state Department of Health Services reported 824 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average was 928, its lowest level since April 21. Seven-day average test positivity was 9.3%, its lowest level since April 27.
Sun glare determined as factor in string of fatal crashes
(WLUK) -- Police are saying the sun played a factor in several recent, fatal crashes. An SUV driver turned into a dump truck and was killed last week in Harrison. The SUV driver likely had limited visibility due to the sunlight. "It's just situation awareness," said Gary Syftestad, a former...
President Biden approves Florida Disaster Declaration in wake of Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Florida, approving Federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The declaration makes Federal funding available to individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.
Lawrence Advantage will provide financial support to students starting in fall 2023
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that's out of reach," Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
