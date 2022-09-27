Spencer, IA (KICD)– There may be some new signage coming to Spencer High School as a group focused on the arts looks to honor a long time drama director. That group is the Spencer Fine Arts Boosters which is made up of parents supporting the various music, speech, drama and other arts related clubs. President Nesha Thompson tells KICD News naming the auditorium after Larry Untiet is almost a no brainer considering the legacy he built over more than four decades at the school.

