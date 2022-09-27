Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Fine Arts Boosters Present Proposal To Name Auditorium After Long Time Drama Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There may be some new signage coming to Spencer High School as a group focused on the arts looks to honor a long time drama director. That group is the Spencer Fine Arts Boosters which is made up of parents supporting the various music, speech, drama and other arts related clubs. President Nesha Thompson tells KICD News naming the auditorium after Larry Untiet is almost a no brainer considering the legacy he built over more than four decades at the school.
kicdam.com
Iowa Bankers Association Recognizes Conovers With Leadership Award
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Bankers Association has announced honors to local brothers in the form of a special award. Neal and Dwight Conover were presented with the annual James A. Leach Leadership Award on Tuesday at the IBA Annual Convention. The brothers share 100 years of banking experience...
nwestiowa.com
Camping rates to go up in O'Brien County parks
SUTHERLAND—Camping and cabin rates are set to go up next summer in O’Brien County parks. The modest rate increases will coincide with a new online cabin reservation system intended to provide overnight guests with a more streamlined booking experience. It will ease the burden on conservation department staff,...
kicdam.com
Candidates For Clay County Attorney Square Off In Public Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The two candidates vying for votes to be Clay County Attorney squared off Wednesday evening in a public forum giving local media and voters and opportunity to ask questions. One issue that seems to be getting the most attention in the race is the political affiliation...
kicdam.com
Harlan “Speed” Maas, 87, of Spencer Formerly of Terril
Services for 87-year-old Harlan “Speed” Maas of Spencer, formerly of Terril, will be Saturday, October 1st, at 11 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with a private family burial at Fairview Cemetery in Terril. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
siouxlandnews.com
Several fire departments respond to a fire at Casey's in Hull, Iowa
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire that destroyed Casey's Convenience Store in Hull, Iowa Wednesday morning. That fire broke out in the kitchen around 7 a.m. at the store which is located on the corner of Highway 18 and K-52. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley responded to the scene.
kicdam.com
Two Speed Limit Changes Coming To County Roads Near Orleans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay to lower a pair of speed limits in the Orleans area Tuesday morning. County Engineer Dan Eckert told the board the first change was just outside of town on County Road M-56 where one direction is currently traveling 25 miles per hour and the other 55.
kicdam.com
Lowell Meier, 89, of Spencer
Graveside services for 89-year-old Lowell Meier of Spencer will be Friday, September 30th, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
2022 Spencer Chamber Annual Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting was held Tuesday night. Chamber Director Sheriffa Jones announced the very first winner of the Spirit of Spencer Award is Spencer Radio Group’s President and General Manager, Dave Putnam. The Spirit of Spencer award was formerly...
kicdam.com
Del’s Garden Center Talks Preparing For First Freeze
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It looks like Mother Nature is ready to unleash her first found of freezing conditions of the season on at least parts of the area tonight which means those with outdoor plants they want to save should take some action. Bob Fullhart from Del’s Garden Center...
kicdam.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
kicdam.com
Buena Vista County World War II Vet Awarded Medals
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A World War 2 Veteran from Buena Vista County has finally been awarded the medals he earned 80 years ago. US Senator Joni Ernst made the official presentation to Stanley Peterson. Peterson’s nephew Todd says the Buena Vista County Veterans staff discovered the medals...
kicdam.com
Carol Valentine, 77, of Sioux Rapids
A Celebration of Life for 77-year-old Carol Valentine of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, October 1st, at 1 p.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is...
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
kicdam.com
Skip Higley, 94, of Florida Formerly of Emmetsburg
Services for 94-year-old Skip Higley of Florida, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Saturday, October 1st, at 3 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg...
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
kicdam.com
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
