Pittsburgh, PA

AthlonSports.com

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana

New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
NFL
Yardbarker

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers

Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
NFL
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
