Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
AthlonSports.com
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
Steelers make roster moves to make room for kicker Jordan Berry
After initial reports, the Steelers have officially signed kicker Jordan Berry to the team’s practice squad. Berry played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before losing his job to 2021 seventh-round pick Presley Harvin III.
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
Trevor Lawrence puts NFL on notice with bold claim after Jaguars destroyed Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the odds in convincing fashion this past weekend in their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to an impressive 38-10 road victory. Lawrence discussed the state of the team after their big win, per Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, the way we’ve...
Yardbarker
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King
The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Ravens signed OL Zack Johnson and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to their PS. Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB TJ Carrie from their PS. Ravens released DB Daryl Worley. Bills are hosting CB Xavier Rhodes for a visit. Bills placed...
Ohio State football prospects in latest Pro Football Network mock NFL draft
Our friends at the Pro Football Network do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.
Yardbarker
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers
Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
FanSided
