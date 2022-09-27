ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture, Toshiba Bond Over Carbon Emission Goals

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • Accenture plc ACN collaborated with Toshiba Corp TOSYY to offer consulting services to support the green transformation (GX) efforts of the clients.
  • The collaboration will target industries with high greenhouse gas emissions and other organizations with urgent needs to improve energy efficiency.
  • Accenture will work with Toshiba to design and develop new sustainability services to push emission reductions, along with strategies and solutions for carbon neutrality.
  • Toshiba aims to accomplish carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by FY50. It has set a preliminary goal for FY30 of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from FY19 levels.
  • Recently, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF shared plans to invest over KRW 7 trillion ($5.02 billion) by 2030 to become carbon neutral by 2050.
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN expanded its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects.
  • Once fully operational, Amazon's global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000-gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy.
  • Price Action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.94% at $257.54 on Monday.

