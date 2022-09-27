British Chip Designer Arm Ropes In Splunk's Jason Child As Finance Chief
- Softbank Group Corp SFTBY owned British chipmaker Arm Ltd appointed Splunk Inc's SPLK Jason Child as its new CFO.
- Child, who will join Arm on November 2, 2022, will replace current CFO, Inder Singh.
- Masayoshi Son, the founder, and CEO of SoftBank, were most likely to list Arm on Nasdaq amid requests to list the company in London.
- Softbank opted for the Arm IPO after Nvidia Corp NVDA deal collapsed amid fierce opposition from regulators and customers.
- On Monday, Splunk issued a statement that Child is stepping down as its finance chief. He will remain with Splunk until early November.
- Splunk reaffirmed its outlook for the third quarter and full-year fiscal 2023.
- Splunk's total Q3 revenues will likely be $835 million - $855 million. Total FY23 revenues will likely be between $3.35 billion - $3.4 billion.
- Price Action: SPLK shares closed lower by 2.04% at $79.38 on Monday.
