Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Fiscal court approves final tax rates from remaining taxing districts
The Russell County Fiscal Court accepted tax rates from the remaining taxing districts at a special-called meeting of county leaders on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson spoke to WJRS NEWS about the court accepting the rates and the rates themselves…
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction
The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
lakercountry.com
Ambulance Service board to hold special-called meeting Friday
The Russell County Ambulance Service Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting Friday, September 30th at noon. The meeting will be held at the EMS building on Ferco Way in Jamestown.
lakercountry.com
Several local service provider programs receive federal dollars through VOCA grant
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $23 million in grant funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program supporting victims of crime in the commonwealth. Several of those with local ties who will be receiving a portion of this funding include the Russell County Attorney’s Office with $50,698, Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center with $123,760, the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center with $145,600, and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter in Somerset with $159,112.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Less than two weeks left to register to vote in November election
Those who aren’t yet registered to vote now have less than two weeks left to register. The last day to register for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Online registration through elect.ky.gov, must be received by 4 p.m. Registrations returned to the clerk’s office in person will be accepted until the close of business that day.
lakercountry.com
It could cost to have an ambulance stage at a community event
Is the Russell County Ambulance Service now charging a fee for ambulances to attend events in Russell County? That is a question WJRS News has asked the past couple of days, but does not yet have a firm answer. Last weekend, the Russell County Jaycees, the largest non-profit organization in...
lakercountry.com
Russell County reports just 24 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 24 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from 37 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 45. Neighboring Pulaski County had 37 cases, Taylor reported 25 cases,...
lakercountry.com
County clerk’s office closed until noon today
The Russell County Clerk’s office will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon today for a staff training, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will reopen for normal business hours at 12 noon today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FEMA extends deadline to apply for eastern Kentucky flood assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for disaster assistance for those impacted by the July floods in eastern Kentucky. FEMA moved the deadline back to Oct. 28 for homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the flooding. The deadline extension applies to those […]
lakercountry.com
RCH board makes over 50 medical staff reappointments
Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson said this week’s meeting of the hospital’s board of directors was an important one for the local healthcare facility’s medical staff. Thompson spoke to WJRS NEWS about what the board’s decision means for local doctors and nurses…
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Vehicle located and Suspect taken into Custody two Hours after Robbery of a Bank in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (September 27, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A suspect in an early afternoon bank robbery on Tuesday 27, 2022 in Laurel County has been taken into custody. At 12:45 P.M. Tuesday, the Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County was robbed by an...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for your help in finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to...
Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit
For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
Comments / 0