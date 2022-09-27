ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

935wain.com

Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction

The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several local service provider programs receive federal dollars through VOCA grant

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $23 million in grant funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program supporting victims of crime in the commonwealth. Several of those with local ties who will be receiving a portion of this funding include the Russell County Attorney’s Office with $50,698, Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center with $123,760, the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center with $145,600, and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter in Somerset with $159,112.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Less than two weeks left to register to vote in November election

Those who aren’t yet registered to vote now have less than two weeks left to register. The last day to register for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Online registration through elect.ky.gov, must be received by 4 p.m. Registrations returned to the clerk’s office in person will be accepted until the close of business that day.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

It could cost to have an ambulance stage at a community event

Is the Russell County Ambulance Service now charging a fee for ambulances to attend events in Russell County? That is a question WJRS News has asked the past couple of days, but does not yet have a firm answer. Last weekend, the Russell County Jaycees, the largest non-profit organization in...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County reports just 24 new COVID cases this week

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 24 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from 37 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 45. Neighboring Pulaski County had 37 cases, Taylor reported 25 cases,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

FEMA extends deadline to apply for eastern Kentucky flood assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for disaster assistance for those impacted by the July floods in eastern Kentucky. FEMA moved the deadline back to Oct. 28 for homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the flooding. The deadline extension applies to those […]
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

RCH board makes over 50 medical staff reappointments

Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson said this week’s meeting of the hospital’s board of directors was an important one for the local healthcare facility’s medical staff. Thompson spoke to WJRS NEWS about what the board’s decision means for local doctors and nurses…
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

The Feese Family at Harrods Fork

7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for your help in finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to...
LONDON, KY
lakercountry.com

Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck

WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

