BOSTON -- Monday was much more than just Celtics Media Day for Joe Mazzulla. It was also the first day that he addressed the collective press as the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics.The 34-year-old Rhode Island native will be the main man on the Boston bench for the upcoming season, taking over for the suspended Ime Udoka. It's not the most glamorous way for a guy to get his first NBA head coaching gig, but Mazzulla says he's ready for what's ahead. Or at least he's as ready as he can be at this point in time."You're never...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO