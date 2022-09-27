Read full article on original website
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
Yardbarker
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take
The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Celtics look to talk with Jay Larranaga to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff (report)
With the swift transition from Ime Udoka to Joe Mazzulla still ongoing, the Celtics are reportedly looking to potentially add a familiar name to Mazzulla’s staff. The team is seeking permission to talk with current Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, about coming back to Boston.
Celtics Players Only Know So Much About Ime Udoka's Suspension, But They're Focused on Weathering the Storm
It was through Twitter that Jayson Tatum learned Ime Udoka was facing severe repercussions for violations of team policy, which ultimately led to him getting suspended for the 2022-23 season. "I feel like everybody else. It's a lot to process. Unexpected especially coming into the season when ...
The Mac Jones Injury Is the Worst-Case Scenario for the Patriots’ Future
Losers of two of their first three games heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the foreseeable future due to a severe ankle injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.
NFL・
NESN.com
Al Horford In Unique Spot With Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla
CANTON, Mass. — Al Horford is the clear elder statesman of the Boston Celtics. Besides for Danilo Gallinari, who is sidelined due to an ACL injury, Horford, at age 36, is the only player on the Celtics roster in his 30s. And with the Celtics appointing 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla...
Joe Mazzulla on becoming head coach, building on Celtics' success
BOSTON -- Monday was much more than just Celtics Media Day for Joe Mazzulla. It was also the first day that he addressed the collective press as the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics.The 34-year-old Rhode Island native will be the main man on the Boston bench for the upcoming season, taking over for the suspended Ime Udoka. It's not the most glamorous way for a guy to get his first NBA head coaching gig, but Mazzulla says he's ready for what's ahead. Or at least he's as ready as he can be at this point in time."You're never...
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff
A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Despite the Chaos, Ugliness, and Injuries, the Boston Celtics are Still the Team to Beat in the East
The Boston Celtics have had a rough week, but they are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. The post Despite the Chaos, Ugliness, and Injuries, the Boston Celtics are Still the Team to Beat in the East appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luke Kornet Has Hilarious Reaction To Brad Steven’s Only Twitter Like
With the Boston Celtics set to open up their regular season without defensive anchor Robert Williams, who is slated to miss 8-to-12 weeks, the opportunity is open for in-house roster members to fill the front-court void. That’s where a vocally confident Luke Kornet could come into play. Entering the...
